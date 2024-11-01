Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AHS Properties announced yet another remarkable achievement that further elevates its high sense of pride in its accomplishments. Last night saw AHS Properties winning two prestigious awards, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to excellence in ultra luxury living.

These two triumphant moments were proclaimed at the Construction Innovation Awards ceremony, where AHS Properties received the prestigious "Iconic Project of the Year" award, for its landmark development, "Casa Canal".

Additionally, the company’s Founder and CEO, Abbas Sajwani, received the highly respected "Leadership Excellence in Real Estate" award. This accolade recognizes Sajwani's substantial contributions to the dynamic real estate industry.

A visionary Emirati entrepreneur whose name has become synonymous with excellence in the ultra-luxury real estate sector, Abbas Sajwani owns a keen understanding of industry dynamics and a forward-thinking approach. He has successfully navigated the complexities of the real estate landscape, positioning AHS Properties as a leader in ultra luxury living. This foundational experience has provided him with invaluable insights into various market segments, enhancing his strategic decision-making skills.

Casa Canal residential project is a masterpiece that is designed by the visionary architect Shaun Killa, who is renowned for his work on Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future. It provides a diverse array of luxurious living opportunities including Penthouses, Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, Sky Palazzos, and Sky Palaces, all of which embody harmonious blends of innovation design, breathtaking views and extraordinary amenities, making Casa Canal an ultimate choice for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking an exclusive lifestyle.

Commenting on this double win, Mr. Sajwani stated: "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering and ongoing commitment to excellence and ultra-luxury in delivering unparalleled living experiences. 'Casa Canal' embodies our vision of innovation and quality, and I am excited to lead a team that constantly pushes the boundaries beyond the possibilities in ultra-luxury real estate."

The Construction Innovation Awards is an annual event that celebrates ingenuity and excellence within the construction industry. It draws industry leaders and visionaries who come together to honour those driving progress and sustainability in the field and highlight their remarkable achievements that contribute to the shaping of the future of construction and property development in Dubai and the UAE.

With these recent accolades, AHS Properties continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in ultra luxury real estate development, committed to setting new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry.

About AHS Properties:

Since its inception back in November 2021, AHS Properties has been making outstanding headways in the ultra-luxury real estate sector, rapidly emerging as a leader in this distinctive field. AHS Properties ambitiously began its journey with a $100 million investment, and in just two years, the company achieved an impressive 16-fold growth, with a Gross Development Value reaching an astounding $1.65 billion.

AHS Properties transitioned from acquiring and renovating villas in prime locations such as the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills, to becoming amongst the top prominent developers of ultra-luxury properties in Dubai and UAE.