Muscat. Continuing its journey as a ‘Partner in Excellence’, ahlibank, one of the most prestigious banks in the Sultanate of Oman, has recently been recognized as the ‘Best Conventional Bank in Oman’ for the year 2024 by the Union of Arab Banks. The award is a testament to ahlibank’s leading status in the Sultanate, showcasing its banking expertise and forward-thinking vision as a thriving center for banking. Receiving the award on behalf of the bank was Jumana Al Hashmi, AGM Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications.

The award was given in recognition of the best in the banking sector, highlighting the various institutions whose efforts have made a significant impact on the economy. It shed the spotlight on ahlibank, attesting to its outstanding contributions in driving forward the Omani banking sector. Above all, it underscored the dedication and hard work of the ahlibank team that has been at the heart of its successes, embodying the bank’s ethos as a true ‘Partner in Excellence.’

On receiving the award, Jumana Al Hashmi said, “At ahlibank, we are committed to reaching new milestones in an ever-evolving and competitive market. The banking sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. And with resilience and adaptability, we have successfully navigated these changes, maintaining a steady upward trajectory. We are deeply grateful to the Union of Arab Banks for honoring us with the Best Conventional Bank in Oman award. This recognition not only reflects our relentless drive but also motivates us to continue striving to attain greater milestones.’”

“Our growth and success are a direct result of our unwavering commitment to customer-centricity. We remain focused on achieving sustainable growth and continuing to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” she added.

ahlibank provides a diverse range of innovative products and services, designed to offer seamless and efficient experiences for its customers. With a strong focus on customer-centricity, the bank has firmly established itself as one of the leading institutions in the country, with the recognition as the ‘Best Conventional Bank in Oman’ underscoring its commitment and the significant impact it had on the market. As we look to the future, ahlibank remains dedicated to driving sustainable growth and further strengthening its position within the industry.