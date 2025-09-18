Muscat: In line with its commitment to empowering the capabilities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), ahlibank organized a workshop for SMEs at its headquarters recently. The workshop received notable engagement from over 45 entrepreneurs from various sectors in an interactive setting that included numerous activities and case studies, focusing on enabling SME leaders to adopt practical, non-traditional practices that enhance organizational performance and support sustained growth.

The workshop also addressed the importance of the employer’s role in fostering a healthy work environment based on collaboration and inclusion. It reviewed practical methods for understanding and effectively managing the behaviors of employees. Additionally, the workshop emphasized the significance of cultivating a culture of recognition and appreciation, adopting constructive and fair performance evaluation practices, and exploring innovative strategies to retain talent by providing growth and development opportunities. The session concluded with the presentation of simple, actionable plans to enhance employee engagement across SMEs’ organizational environments.

In this context, Hassan Maqbool Al Lawati, AGM - Head of SME, stated: “ahlibank is keen to keep pace with the nation’s development journey, in which SMEs form one of the fundamental pillars. This sector comprises more than 240,000 enterprises that contribute to diversifying income sources, expanding the productive base, and advancing the nation’s growth and development. In addition to the targeted government financial support, we aim to provide knowledge-based support through this workshop, thereby raising awareness of the crucial role human resources play in the success of these enterprises.”

He added: “Through this initiative, we have sought to equip participants with the necessary tools to build a positive work environment and foster a culture of collaboration. The workshop also reviewed cost-effective strategies for employee retention, particularly suited to the nature of small and growing teams, while encouraging leaders to adopt a mindset that places employees at the forefront of daily management priorities.”

ahlibank occupies a leading position in supporting SMEs through innovative initiatives rooted in its strong belief in the sector’s impact on the national economy. Its efforts were recently recognized with the award for Best Bank for SMEs 2025, affirming its distinguished standing in this field.

In addition to the recent awareness workshop, the bank has launched a series of strategic initiatives, most notably the ‘Tamkeen’ crowdfunding initiative, which provides unsecured financing of up to OMR 100,000. It also organized the first dedicated conference for SMEs under the name ‘ahli Expo’, as well as the bank’s annual Ramadan Souq, which over the past three years has attracted more than 140 enterprises, serving as a dynamic platform for networking and supporting entrepreneurs. The bank also introduced a point-of-sale (POS) financing option, providing business owners with funding of up to OMR 150,000, along with swift approval and flexible repayment terms. Together, these initiatives aim to empower entrepreneurs and enhance their active contribution to national economic development.

Through these ongoing efforts, ahlibank continues to provide the best opportunities for various segments, contributing to the creation of a supportive environment capable of overcoming challenges and paving the way for success.