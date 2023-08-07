Muscat: In line with its goals of empowering Omani youth through intensive developments programs that enable them to work in the banking sector, ahlibank has opened its doors for a new batch of graduates in its flagship program, HIMAM. Through this exceptional program, the bank aims to develop the skills of the participants and refine their abilities, empowering them to achieve professional success in the banking sector. The HIMAM development program has been highly successful since its inception, as it has enabled Omani youth with sufficient skills and knowledge to embark on promising professional careers in the thriving banking sector of the Sultanate of Oman. Since its launch in 2015, the HIMAM program at ahlibank has successfully employed many of its graduates.

The number of program beneficiaries reached 85 graduates by the year 2023. It is worth mentioning that applicants for this program undergo rigorous testing criteria and measures that qualify them for participation. The personality tests, leadership skills assessments, and employment interviews have been meticulously designed to ensure the selection of the most competent graduates in the job market. These tests and interviews aim to comprehensively and fairly evaluate the technical and soft skills of the applicants.

The HIMAM program aims to develop the administrative and leadership skills of young individuals. Through professional training courses and guidance, the HIMAM program enhances the graduates' skills in banking, with the assistance of managers, trainers, and specialists in the field. The program also boosts the graduates' self-confidence and focuses on the essential requirements for employment in the market. ahlibank launched the HIMAM program in 2015, and since then, it has been able to train a large number of ambitious Omani youth. Graduates enrolled in the HIMAM program have been able to embark on successful professional careers, qualifying them for significant positions and roles in various banking sectors.

ahlibank aims to enrich the national workforce with competent and qualified young individuals capable of succeeding in the competitive banking sector. The bank is committed to embracing these individuals through initiatives that target the youth.

At the forefront of its operations, ahlibank is committed to enhancing the capabilities of Omani youth. The HIMAM program contributes to increasing the Omanisation rate by preparing a new generation of young individuals for a bright and prosperous future in the Sultanate of Oman. It also aligns with the government's vision of promoting and improving the local economy. The bank has launched various programs and initiatives aimed at supporting talents and human resources that exhibit qualities of sound leadership, innovation, and excellence. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, the bank continues its journey to become a thriving center for banking services with a reliable and highly efficient team. This strategic approach reflects the bank's commitment to supporting the efforts of the Sultanate in creating an inclusive work environment that fosters national development.