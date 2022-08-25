Muscat: In a continued effort to offer value-added benefits and services to its customers, ahlibank has once again teamed up with Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) to provide all its credit card holders with an exciting cashback offer.

Scheduled to run for 5 days each month till the end of the year 2022, the promotion offers all ahlibank credit cardholders 20% cashback when fuelling or shopping in shell Service Stations and Select Shops with a maximum cap of RO 10 per customer.

Commenting on the promotion, Muneer Al Balushi – AGM- Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “Our role as one of the Sultanate's leading banking institutions requires us to develop offers and services that meet customer needs over time. This will enable us to fulfill their intention to utilize their credit cards in the best way possible. Such offers enhance our customers’ loyalty and give them added value”.

“We are pleased to announce this offer, which will help us strengthen relationships with existing clients and build relationships with new ones. With the launch of the latest promotional offer, ahlibank is demonstrating its leadership in providing innovative banking reward programs and solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers” he added.

The cashback campaign reflects the bank’s commitment to its growth strategy by creating products and services that offer value-added benefits to the customers and help consolidate its position in the market as one of Oman’s leading and most trusted banks.

The bank continues to offer a comprehensive suite of services, modern technology, and innovative solutions across its branches in Oman. All its product offerings and account types aim to achieve its customers’ targets and consolidate its position in the market. The bank offers top-class retail, commercial, and investment banking solutions in line with its vision of being a vibrant and innovative centre of banking.

For more information about the new offer, customers can contact Ahli Connect at 24577177.