Muscat: ahli Islamic, in its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional benefits to its valued customers, has partnered with Oman Oil Marketing Company (Oman Oil) to introduce an exclusive cashback reward program for its Credit Card holders.

The promotion entitles all Credit Card holders to receive a generous 20% cashback when refueling at any of the Oman Oil Fuel Stations. This exciting offer will starts on the 1st of June and will last for a period of five days every month for three months. Customers can benefit from this offer up to a maximum cap of RO 10 per customer. The cashback amount will be credited to the customer's account within 30 days following the conclusion of the campaign.

Commenting on the promotion, Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli Islamic said, "At ahli Islamic, we are dedicated to providing our customers with products and services that not only meet their expectations but also adhere to the principles of Shariah-compliance. Through this cashback promotion, we aim to add value to our ever-growing customer base. We understand the significance of satisfying our customers' overall needs, and we remain committed to nurturing strong relationships with them."

She further added, "ahli Islamic Credit Card holders enjoy a range of services and benefits. In line with our commitment to Oman Vision 2040 objectives, we strive to continue our digital transformation journey. This promotion aligns with our goal of providing customer-centric, innovative, and secure banking solutions to both existing and new customers. By comprehending our customers' requirements, we ensure their ongoing satisfaction."

This campaign demonstrates ahli Islamic's strategy of striking a balance between sustainable growth and meeting customer demands. The Islamic banking sector in the Sultanate of Oman has experienced substantial growth, with an increasing demand for Sharia-compliant financial solutions. Offers like this not only contribute to driving the local economy but also have a positive impact on the country's overall development. With an expanding portfolio of products and services, ahli Islamic continues to deliver exceptional banking experiences through its digital platforms and an extensive branch network across the Sultanate.