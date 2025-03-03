Cathay Pacific has announced special fares to select Asian destinations, offering saving of up to AED 400 off* on flight tickets to ensure UAE travellers are in for a treat and a chance to explore stunning landscapes and vibrant cultures across the continent.

Cathay Pacific’s special fares can take travellers to the bustling city centres of Hong Kong, Philippines, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, to the captivating wonders of Bali, Indonesia and Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, and more. Providing the perfect reason to plan one’s holidays, the offer is available across all cabin classes, from Economy, Premium Economy, and Business. This special offer is running from 24 February to 31 March, with travel periods spanning 24 March to 31 December, now is the perfect time for travellers to plan their 2025 adventures with Cathay Pacific’s unparalleled service and renowned comfort in the skies.

Customers on every Cathay Pacific flight are spoilt for choice by the carrier’s award-winning in-flight services, which include an award-winning entertainment system and delectable meal choices catering to every palate. All meals on flights to and from the Middle East are prepared according to the Halal method, and customers can place their request via Manage Booking tab or contacting the customer care centre.

Destinations

Hong Kong: Experience the vibrant city life of Asia’s Dragon City. Revel in its stunning skyline, indulge in delicious dim sum, and visit world-class shopping destinations.

Japan: Filled with charming cities offering some of the world’s best food and cultural experiences, Japan is also home to the perfect mix of modern marvels in Tokyo, traditional temples in Nagoya, and ancient castles in Osaka.

South Korea: Set against a mountainous backdrop and surrounded by coastal beauty, South Korea has endless offerings. From a glimpse into K-Pop culture, unique traditional fishing encounters in Busan, Seoul’s dynamic nightlife, and an overall rich gastronomic scene.

Vietnam: The Southeast Asian gem is alive with history, culture, and natural wonders, with mountainside scenery in Sapa, serene beaches in Nha Trang and Phú Quốc, and the buzzing streets of both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Indonesia: Explore the landscapes and vast cultures of Indonesia, from the laid-back beaches of Bali to the modern mix of skyscrapers and stunning mosques of Jakarta, and more.

In 2024, the Cathay Group achieved new post-pandemic highs for total passengers carried, with Cathay Pacific and HK Express carrying a combined total of more than 28 million passengers – a year-on-year increase of 30.7 per cent – reinstating its position as one of the top choices for air travel among global consumers.

Whether it is with family, friends, or colleagues, enjoy the ultimate Eid escapade with Cathay Pacific. To book tickets or learn more about the various special offers to Asia from Dubai, visit cathaypacific.com.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Media Enquiries

press.samea@cathaypacific.com

www.cathaypacific.com

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all that we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, experiences and hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Group also comprises low-cost carrier HK Express, express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong and various subsidiaries. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company.

For over 77 years, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we’re bringing that connection to more of our customers’ lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, tap, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathaypacific.com