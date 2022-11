A rising leader in providing cybersecurity, AHAD, an early-stage start-up bagged the top honour at the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2022 UAE Finals. A one-of-a-kind program, the Entrepreneurship World Cup houses one of the biggest and most diverse competitions for start-up pitches. The recently held Entrepreneurship World Cup featured a set of 370,000 diverse entrepreneurs, hailing from over 200 countries.

Winning EWC UAE Finals is a huge feat, as it offers live-changing prizes to the winning entrepreneurs. Since its launch in 2019, EWC in addition to awarding cash prizes up to USD 1 million, the EWC forum provides acceleration for startups at all levels, right from the idea stage to scaling up. The intent is to help the start-ups to reach their next stage faster, by giving them access to the right investors, mentors, world-class training, and resources, and by boosting their visibility.

AHAD strives to provide the world’s most reliable B2B Cybersecurity

Marketplace which is an innovative, future-ready platform that empowers organizations to fortify their defenses, easily comply with regulatory norms and help companies become cyber resilient thus solving a $6 Trillion global cybersecurity problem.

“The entire EWC event was an exceptional well-managed event, and kudos to the entire startupscale360 team, judges, and coordination team for this outstanding work,” said Muneeb Anjum, CEO, AHAD. “Our mission with AHAD to simplify cybersecurity continues, and we intend to reach new heights and propel the United Arab Emirates into the global disruptive technology space with this victory. Winning the United Arab Emirates EWC Final will further illuminate our path to success, and we hope to leave a legacy encouraging and providing new aspirations to other budding startups in the United Arab Emirates looking to serve the nation and make an impact globally.”

On their victory, Rohan Nair, Chief Operating Officer at AHAD, said “It’s truly a joyous occasion for us at AHAD to bag the top honour at the

Entrepreneurship World Cup. The event truly celebrates the most promising talent in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation. It was an amazing experience to accelerate our own start-up and collaborate with some of the best minds in the field of entrepreneurship.”

Ankit Statsangi, CTO at AHAD said, “The Entrepreneurship World Cup opened unprecedented and new opportunities and avenues for us. At AHAD, while we are thrilled with the win, we look forward to assimilating all the learning and exposure and implementing it to enhance our value offerings.” The Entrepreneurship World Cup United Arab Emirates National Finals were organized by Startupscale360 FZCO in partnership with in5 Dubai, the main sponsor and an Ecosystem Partner, Al Dafrah TV, a broadcast and media partner, Kapturise, a photography and media partner, Meraki Global Energy, a sponsor. The other sponsors for the Semi-finals were WeWork Dubai, Intelak Hub and Bite Me Burger Dubai.

