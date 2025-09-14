Manama – Arabian Gulf University: The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) has concluded its orientation and induction programme for new students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing offered by the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, now in its second consecutive year. The two-day orientation wrapped up ahead of the official start of classes, which commenced this Sunday morning.

During the orientation days, the new students met with His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of AGU, who welcomed the incoming students from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He affirmed that the success of this academic programme reflects the University’s commitment to advancing the healthcare education sector and meeting the growing demands of the labour market in the field of healthcare.

In his remarks, Dr Al Fuhaid stated: “AGU takes great pride in our new students who will go on to contribute to raising the standards of nursing and medical services across the Kingdom and the wider region. The success of this programme, which was launched last year, marks a prominent milestone in the University’s journey, which has enjoyed the trust of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s wise leadership for over four decades, contributing to its strong academic and regional standing. We welcome all proposals, initiatives and ideas from our students.”

The first day of orientation included introductory sessions during which Prof. Abdelhalim Deifallah, Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, stressed that the curriculum aligns with the latest international standards and focuses on person-centred care, which enhances the quality of healthcare in Bahrain and the Gulf region.

Dr Hawazen Al Rawas, Head of the Programme, outlined the academic requirements for completing the four-year course, emphasising the importance of commitment and discipline for academic success. She praised the students’ enthusiasm and readiness to embark on their university journey in the field of nursing, describing the programme as a valuable addition to the healthcare education system in the GCC region that will prepare its graduates to play key roles in advancing healthcare services.

The new students were also introduced to the various services and support units available to them, including the Deanship of Student Affairs. They met Dr Aseel Al Saleh, Dean of Student Affairs, and listened to presentations by Mr Ahmed Al Saei, Head of the Student Activities Unit and Student Council, and Ms Aisha Al Subaie, Head of the Student Welfare and University Housing Unit, who highlighted the role of the Deanship in supporting students, the University’s conduct regulations, and the range of activities and services offered.

Meanwhile, Dr Somaya Yousif, Head of the Institutional Communication Unit, then presented the University’s vision, mission and strategic objectives, providing an overview of the Unit’s aspirations and future initiatives in partnership with students. This was followed by a briefing by Ms Athraa Al Alawi, Library Director, and Mr Hussain Al Fardan, Library Specialist, on the services offered by the library.

Mr Hussam Abu Rahma, Systems Administrator at the Information Technology and Cybersecurity Centre, also outlined the digital services available to students and how to utilise them effectively, while Ms Fatima Shukri, Quality Specialist at the Centre for Quality and Excellence, discussed the importance of quality in higher education institutions and its impact on students’ academic and professional futures, highlighting the role of continuous evaluation in advancing the University’s journey.

On the second day, Ms Masooma Al Aali, Student Counsellor at the Deanship of Student Affairs, delivered a lecture titled “Challenges Facing First-Year Students and the Role of Academic Counselling”, which addressed the academic and psychological challenges students may face early in their university life, and emphasised the role of guidance and counselling in overcoming these challenges and achieving academic success.

Dr Amina Abdulrahman Yousif, Head of the Department of Pathology, then spoke about the importance of academic counselling throughout the years of study, followed by Mr Abdulhamid Marhoon, Director of Admissions and Registration, who confirmed that the Bachelor of Nursing is a four-year programme aimed at graduating national cadres equipped with strong leadership, research and clinical competencies. He affirmed AGU’s commitment to providing a stimulating and comprehensive learning environment that ensures student success and excellence, while enhancing their opportunities to contribute effectively to the future of healthcare in the region.