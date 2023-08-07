During the visit, HE Carlos Fávaro, met Mubarak Al Mansoori, President of Snacking & Government Relations at Agthia to discuss potential collaborations.

Al Foah is a market leader in imported dates and ingredients in Brazil, having substantially increased its exports to the country between 2021 and 2022.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Brazil’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply, H.E. Carlos Fávaro, who is on a state visit to the UAE, visited the Abu Dhabi headquarters of Agthia, the parent company of Al Foah - the world’s largest exporter of dates, accompanied by H.E. Ambassador Eliana Zugaib, Chargé d'affaires at The Embassy of Brazil in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting with Agthia and Al Foah's leadership, the delegation interacted with Mubarak Al Mansoori, President – Snacking & Government Relations, and discussed ways to expand collaboration, commercial ties, and trade, as well as Al Foah's pivotal role in promoting dates and their ingredients as a superfood in the region. The populous nation is the world’s fifth-largest country and home to more than 200 million people. It is also a key market in Al Foah's new market entry strategy, alongside the US, Japan, and other countries. Al Foah’s products are currently present in more than 1000 stores across Brazil and achieved a tenfold increase in its exports to the country since 2021.

Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply in Brazil, said, “Brazil is the business and cultural gateway to South America, is an important trade partner for the UAE and Agthia. Today’s meeting with the Agthia and Al Foah team underscores the growing trade relationship between our two great nations, which has reached new heights in the past years”.

Mubarak Al Mansoori, President – Snacking & Government Relations, Agthia, said, “The accelerated expansion of Agthia Group's exports to Brazil, particularly Al Foah dates, reflects our close relationship. Our partnership with the Brazilian government extends beyond commercial relations, as we cooperate to transfer Al Foah's expertise in the dates processing industry. We look forward to collaborating closely with Brazilian experts and forging a mutually beneficial strategic alliance."

Al Foah serves a network of more than 24,000 date farmers across the UAE, bringing knowledge, technology, and support to nurture high-quality crops. The company produces between 120,000 to 130,000 metric tonnes of dates per year, with approximately 90% of its production exported to over 48 countries worldwide.

About Agthia

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol "AGTHIA." Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

The Company's assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. Agthia offers a world-class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high-quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey, and the wider Middle East. More than 11,000 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of various products in categories such as Consumer Business (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Ice Crystal, VOSS, Al Ain Tomato Paste, Al Ain Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Yoplait, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB, Abu Auf); Proteins and Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri-Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

