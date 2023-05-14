The Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) announced the appointment of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to lead the development of the Future Leaders Programme 2023 launched by Saudi Re, to train and employ Saudi graduates with a bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

The programme aims to empower graduates to become among the next generation of leaders in the insurance and reinsurance industry. The programme that runs over the course of a year, offers a rich learning experience led by experts in the insurance sector, with a focus on building a solid foundation of technical knowledge and business skills.

The programme is designed to suit bachelor’s and master’s degrees graduates in various disciplines including insurance, actuarial science, risk management, accounting, financial management, engineering, information technology, and law.

The Manager of Human Resources and Administration at Saudi Re, Ms. Mona Al-Jehani, said: “We aspire to build a strong national talent base that contributes to creating a promising future for the insurance and reinsurance sector through the “Future Leaders” programme, which helps trainees to acquire specialised technical knowledge and professional certificates, in addition to developing their practical skills through on-the-job training." Ms. Mona also added: “We build on previous successes with the BIBF to lead the programme and apply the highest level of specialised training competencies in the field of insurance and reinsurance.

Ms. Manal Mashkoor, Head of the Insurance Centre at the BIBF, welcomed this new collaboration with «Saudi Re», saying: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with «Saudi Re» in developing the future human capital of Saudi Re and the Saudi insurance market at large which is achieved through scientific assessment and selection of candidates and provision of international training combined with local best practices. The BIBF is proud to be part of Saudi Re journey into moving from a regional to an international reinsurer. The training programme is designed to strike the right balance between developing technically sound practitioners and giving adequate attention to the equally important interpersonal competencies and skills.”

Since its establishment in 1981, the BIBF has become a prominent education and training services provider in the MENA region. The institute offers a comprehensive range of programmes, comprising professional certifications, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, and executive education courses that span across various fields, including finance, banking, leadership, insurance, and sustainability. The BIBF is devoted to nurturing future finance professionals and leaders equipped with the skills and knowledge to adapt to the ever-changing business environment.