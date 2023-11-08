Abu Dhabi, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, has launched the first experiential Geely Boutique in Abu Dhabi’s Mushrif Mall, where customers can find out more about the dynamic range of Geely’s latest models, as well as test drive and purchase the vehicles.

The Geely Boutique in Mushrif Mall will serve customers in the UAE’s capital until the launch of Geely’s first Abu Dhabi showroom in 2024, and builds on the phenomenal success of the automotive brand’s showrooms and after-sales centres in Dubai and Sharjah launched earlier this year. The futuristic boutique will serve as a mini showroom in Abu Dhabi, making Geely the first Chinese automotive brand to employ this unique approach, and showcase the attractive design, advanced features and benchmark-setting safety and reliability of Geely vehicles.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first Geely Boutique in Abu Dhabi, bringing our valued customers in the UAE’s capital the advanced technologies and premium design of Geely cars that have been taking the UAE by storm. The launch of the boutique in the lead up to the grand opening of the first Geely showroom and after-sales centre in Abu Dhabi further reinforces our commitment to the UAE market and the development of our sales and service network across the country.”

Further consolidating Geely’s presence and rapid expansion across the UAE, the Geely Boutique in Mushrif Mall will enable customers in Abu Dhabi to get a first-hand understanding of Geely’s commitment to creating an exceptional mobility experience for all.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our powerful and stylish line-up of models that advance the Geely brand mission of ‘Making Refined Cars For Everyone’ and serve Geely customers in Abu Dhabi with the same world-class service and experience they have come to expect from AGMC,” Schaaf added.

An Impressive Line Up

Among the impressive models on display and available for test drive at the Geely Boutique in Mushrif Mall are the all-new Geely Tugella, the sleek and stylish SUV with a distinct fastback design that redefines the idea of driving with an L-shaped cockpit. Backed by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder direct-injection engine providing a power output of 238hp and torque of 350nm, the Tugella is the first high-performance sporty SUV built on CMA to provide the best driving and riding experience.

Also on display at the Geely Boutique is the Coolray, a B segment SUV which offers a perfect combination of design, power, technology and safety. As one of the most popular compact SUVs in the region, the Coolray delivers an all-round driving performance, featuring the best-in-class on-board powertrain and cutting-edge technologies such as powerful BMA architecture and L2 level ADAS functions.

Popular Geely models such as the elegant and stylish sedan Emgrand, and the luxuriously designed Monjaro are also available for bookings and test drives at the boutique, as is Geometry C, the fully electric Geely car that offers industry-leading battery, motor and electric control technologies to create an exceptional driving range and experience.

For more information on the Geely Boutique at Mushrif Mall and to test drive a Geely vehicle in Abu Dhabi, call +971 800 43359 (800 GEELY).

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 40 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.