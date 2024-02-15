This distributorship reaffirms AG Auto's commitment to redefining excellence in the automotive sector.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG Auto, part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has announced it will become a distributor of the SunTek brand, a renowned American automotive accessories brand owned by Eastman, with the formation of AG Car Care, which will serve as the distributor of SunTek products in the UAE.

The distributorship brings together the quality and craftsmanship known for SunTek products with the expertise and market presence of AG Auto, expanding consumer choice to car users across the UAE beginning early 2024. SunTek is globally recognised for innovative technologies with window films and paint protection films backed by established films manufacturer Eastman.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Maktari, General Manager of AG Auto by Al Ghurair, said: “AG Auto's SunTek distributorship and the formation of AG Car Care marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering unparalleled excellence in automotive solutions. With over two decades of expertise, dedication to quality service, and a strong global presence, AG Car Care emerges as the definitive gateway to expanding SunTek innovative products in the UAE, while enabling us to continue our legacy of fostering enduring industry relationships and nurturing innovation.”

The rollout of SunTek products will occur in phases, beginning with promotion through AG Cars' existing network via Value-Added Services (VAS), offering the solutions to customers of EXEED and AG Used Cars. AG Car Care will subsequently pursue the establishment of retail showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, to directly cater to consumers and other channel partners. AG Car Care will also explore opportunities to provide retro-fit films for residential, commercial and marine property segments as a ‘Total Protection’ service provider.

Andy Vickers, commercial manager from Eastman, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with AG Car Care as our SunTek distributor, bringing our innovative products to consumers in the UAE. Our commitment to excellence in technology and product craftsmanship perfectly aligns with AG Car Care's dedication to quality service and market expertise. Together, we're set to redefine automotive care, offering products that elevate protection, style, and performance, setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

SunTek products offer innovative technologies including Heat Resist and Tetrashield to help improve the performance. Many of the window film products have the endorsement and

recommendation by the Skin Cancer Foundation, highlighting the brand's dedication to protecting both vehicles and individuals.

AG Car Care underscores AG Auto's leadership in fostering collaborations with pioneering solutions providers such as Eastman, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to redefining excellence in the automotive sector.

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

About AG Auto

For over 20 years in the automotive business, AG Auto by Al Ghurair has created long lasting relationships through its end-to-end offerings with the highest quality of service as the utmost consideration. The famed group worked with the United Nations and government agencies for its automobile requirements and continue to serve corporate groups around the world.

The Company is well entrenched in trading of automobiles and in handling a diverse portfolio of car marques and operates through a fully functional network of oﬃces in UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

AG Auto has the expertise and vision, which makes it amongst the leading automobile companies in the United Arab Emirates. It has the businesses of automobile trading, dealership development, spare parts, and multi-brand service.

