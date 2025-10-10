Dubai, United Arab Emirates — AFTRADE FZE, a UAE-based trading and procurement company incorporated in 2021 in the Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, wishes to clarify its position considering recent confusion caused by a similarity in company names with another, unrelated entity.

AFTRADE FZE is an entirely independent company, legally registered and operating in the United Arab Emirates. The company has no legal, financial, or operational connection to any other firms that may share a similar name.

“AFTRADE FZE operates with full transparency and in strict compliance with UAE laws, international regulations, and the highest standards of corporate governance,” said Rany Yacoub, Managing Director of AFTRADE FZE. “We take our reputation, integrity, and regulatory obligations extremely seriously.”

As outlined on the official website (www.aftradefze.com), AFTRADE FZE is a global provider of raw materials and ingredients for the agri-food, cosmetics, chemical, and plastics sectors. The company partners with trusted producers worldwide to deliver favorable import conditions, supporting industrial development and long-term progress for customers across global markets.

AFTRADE FZE’s expertise spans key commodities, including edible oils and fats, paper, plastics, and specialty raw materials. With exclusive and preferred supplier relationships, the company ensures consistent quality, reliable volumes, and cost-effective solutions to meet the needs of industries worldwide.

The company emphasizes its commitment to compliance, transparency, and long-term partnerships, urging stakeholders, partners, and the public to rely on verified information and to recognize AFTRADE FZE as a fully independent and trusted player in the global trading sector.