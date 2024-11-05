Saudi Arabia - Under the auspices of the Saudi Society of Rheumatology, Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Saudi Gastroenterology Association, and Saudi Society of Clinical Pharmacy, the scientific activities of the 4th Immunology EXPO forum were launched by AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company, in Jeddah. The forum included lectures and workshops given by prominent Saudi and international speakers, and many medical topics were discussed. The Immunology EXPO forum is a major annual scientific gathering that includes rheumatologists, dermatologists, gastroenterologists, and clinical pharmacists. Several medical lectures were held, research papers were presented, and workshops were organized that addressed the latest recommendations for autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Hanan Al-Rayes, President of the Saudi Society of Rheumatology, expressed her gratitude for this large medical gathering, which primarily aims to ease the burden on all those suffering from various types of autoimmune diseases. Dr. Hanan spoke about how to manage rheumatoid arthritis in a timely manner. Dr. Al-Rayes also discussed axial spondylarthritis and psoriatic arthritis, highlighting the similarities, differences, and potential overlap between them. Furthermore, she reviewed the possibility of comprehensive control of rheumatic diseases in the presence of advanced modern medications and the importance of cost-effectiveness analysis of medications in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Aqeel, President of the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, discussed empowering strategies for overcoming the burden of psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that causes significant suffering for patients. He also emphasized the importance of upgrading standards of care in atopic dermatitis, from research to practice, and reviewed clinical updates in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Dr. Al-Aqeel also participated in a workshop aimed at improving the clinical management of atopic dermatitis patients. He stressed the need for continuous awareness campaigns for patients, providing them with medical and moral support to raise awareness of the symptoms and issues associated with immune diseases, and educating them on ways to manage these conditions from medical and psychological perspectives.

Prof. Majed Almadi, President of the Saudi Gastroenterology Association, expressed his pleasure with the scientific gathering for the fourth consecutive year in the Kingdom and praised the quality of the scientific program. In his lecture on inflammatory bowel diseases, he discussed the latest updates in managing these conditions and the indispensable role of artificial intelligence in healthcare transformation. Workshops were held on the sidelines of the forum to advance standards of care for achieving goals in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases.

Prof. Ahmed Al-Jedai, founding president of the Saudi Society of Clinical Pharmacy, highlighted the great importance of such scientific gathering conferences as they provide an opportunity to exchange experiences, stay updated with the latest medical developments, foster collaboration between clinicians and researchers, and discuss the best ways to manage immune mediated inflammatory diseases.

Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, praised the excellent organization of the conference and its inclusion of scientific lectures and medical discussions aiming to alleviate patients' suffering, provide the best treatment solutions, and achieve a healthier life. Therefore, AbbVie is always committed to supporting the scientific community and providing the latest developments in the fields of autoimmune diseases and other conditions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance the healthcare sector in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Dr. Ali Anwar, Medical Director at AbbVie Saudi Arabia, also emphasized the company’s interest in research and development, as well as its significant investment in clinical research and evidence generation to determine the effectiveness and safety of medicines. This has helped AbbVie reach new and innovative treatments for many diseases. AbbVie’s R&D centers continue to create and investigate new targets and modalities to address various diseases and meet current unmet needs.

