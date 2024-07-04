Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, was recognised as one of the ‘Top 50 Bahraini Companies’ in the annual list compiled by Al Bilad and which celebrates the exceptional achievements and contributions of leading Bahraini organizations. The prestigious award was presented in a ceremony held under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Abdulla bin Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, earlier this week.

The awards ceremony brought together industry leaders and pioneers from key organizations including banks and financial institutions across the Kingdom of Bahrain. From AFS, Mr. Ajmal Basheer accepted the award on behalf of the Company.

Established in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1984, AFS’s commitment to developing pioneering digital payments products and solutions is evident in product rollouts such as AFS PRO, an innovative platform and the first of its kind, globally, offering businesses of all sizes a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline financial management, enhance operational efficiency, and foster business growth. Alongside this, AFS’s commitment to developing its local workforce and human capital has seen it consistently achieve high levels of Bahrainization and continually invest in their learning and development while offering exciting career opportunities both locally and regionally.

Mr. Samer Soliman, AFS CEO said, “We are honoured to be named among the ‘Top 50 Bahraini Companies’ by Al Bilad. This recognition reflects our dedication to driving Bahrain’s financial and economic sector forward and contributing to the Kingdom’s 2030 economic vision and goals. We remain focused on providing cutting-edge financial solutions that support businesses and individuals in achieving their financial objectives and enhancing their overall experience. We thank Al Bilad for this honour and extend our gratitude to our clients, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and trust in AFS."

AFS has consistently demonstrated leadership in the paytech industry through its innovative products and services, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Bahrain’s economy. This accolade underscores AFS’s role as a key player in the digital transformation of the financial sector and follows AFS winning the ‘Best POS Payment Solution’ at the Power List Middle East Awards 2024, and its recent recognition at MEA Finance Awards, where it was honoured as the 'Most Innovative Payments Solutions Provider 2024' for the third year in a row.

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

