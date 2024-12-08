Rabat – The African Development Bank Group and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) have signed an agreement for a USD 150 million Trade Finance Unfunded Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) facility. The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the African Investment Forum in Rabat, Morocco.

The RPA aims at bolstering intra-Africa trade, promoting regional integration, and contributing to the reduction of the trade finance gap in Africa. The facility will provide guarantee cover of 50% and up to 75% for transactions in Low-Income Countries (LICs) and transition states. The facility is expected to support about USD 1.8 billion of trade over the next three years.

TDB Group offers bespoke trade finance solutions such as import and export financing, structured commodity finance, pre- and post-shipment finance, issuance of LCs, guarantees and bonds, and supplier-focused working capital solutions. Beneficiaries of this facility are local and regional Issuing Banks in TDB Group’s member states, and African SMEs who rely on these Issuing Banks to fulfil their trade finance commitments.

“TDB Group is delighted to strengthen its strategic partnership with the African Development Bank Group through tailored risk-sharing facilities aimed at scaling up trade finance. This crucial support will help bridge the significant gaps in trade finance access as major international banks continue retreating from the continent,” said Wegoki Mugeni, TDB Group Chief Operating Officer in Nairobi.

The African Development Bank Director of the Financial Sector Development Department Attout Ahmed added: “We are delighted to work with TDB Group, a strong partner with extensive knowledge and network in Africa, on a shared ambition to support the region’s Trade.

“Supporting Trade in Africa is a key priority at the African Development Bank. Trade finance is an important driver of economic growth and is critical for cross-border trade particularly in emerging markets.”

TDB Group’s focus on critical economic sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, energy, construction, and manufacturing align with the African Development Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy to promote trade and economic growth, and three of its High-5 strategic priorities of “feed Africa;” “Industrialize Africa” and “integrate Africa.”

About TDB

Established in 1985, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) is an award-winning African regional development finance group, with the mandate to finance and foster trade, regional economic integration and sustainable development. With an asset base of USD 10 billion, TDB Group has 25 African member states, which alongside non-regional member countries and institutional investors from Africa, Europe and Asia, form TDB's community of shareholders.

TDB Group counts several subsidiaries and strategic business units including Trade and Development Banking, TDB Asset Management (TAM), Trade and Development Fund (TDF), TDB Captive Insurance Company (TCI), the ESATAL fund management company and TDB Academy.

About the African Development Bank Group

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.afdb.org