Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Allied Engineering Group (AEG), the largest SWIFT service bureau globally, has announced its collaboration with Microsoft and Crayon to bring tailored and compliant solutions to financial service institutions (FSIs) that are migrating their SWIFT infrastructure to the cloud. Through this partnership, AEG will publish its 10 SWIFT-related proprietary solutions on the Azure Marketplace, extending them as a managed service to FSIs across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

"We believe that this partnership represents the best strategic move for banks, as it addresses the current needs of the banking sector," said Dr. Mohamed Sadek, Group CEO of AEG. "Our tailored solutions on Azure will provide financial service institutions with the flexibility, scalability, and security they need to migrate their SWIFT infrastructure to the cloud while ensuring compliance with SWIFT CSCF regulations and guidelines. By leveraging Azure's advanced capabilities, we are enabling banks to focus on their core objectives and access limitless possibilities for the future."

Through this partnership, and leveraging Azure's advanced capabilities, AEG is providing its customers with the freedom to offer their services as a flexible managed service. This, in turn, empowers FSI to expand their reach and optimize their operations, while simultaneously helping AEG expand its presence in the UAE.

"We are excited to collaborate with Allied Engineering Group and Crayon to provide tailored and compliant solutions for financial service institutions migrating SWIFT infrastructure to the cloud.”, said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “By leveraging Azure's secure and scalable platform, we are enabling AEG to offer its customers greater flexibility and cost savings, while maintaining compliance with SWIFT CSCF regulations and guidelines. This relationship is a testament to Microsoft's commitment to supporting the digital transformation of the financial service industry in the UAE and Middle East and Africa at large."

"We are proud of our partnership with Microsoft and AEG, which exemplifies the transformative power of combining world-class technology, industry expertise, and strategic vision," said Ziad Rizk, CEO of Crayon Middle East & Africa. "By leveraging our deep Microsoft Cloud knowledge, our robust partner ecosystem, and our extensive market reach, we are committed to supporting AEG's ground-breaking efforts in revolutionizing the SWIFT infrastructure for financial service institutions across the Middle East and Africa. Together, we are pioneering the future of digital finance and cultivating exceptional experiences for organizations and customers alike."

The initiative is part of AEG's commitment to providing its customers with compliant, tailored solutions that meet their specific needs. It also marks a significant step towards transforming payments across MEA using Azure solutions.

