Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI], one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, announced the approval of its first proposed interim dividend payment of AED 300 million at 4 fils per share.

The announcement took place during Al Ansari Financial Services' first General Assembly Meeting on November 01, 2023, marking a significant event following the company's listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in April 2023. On the other hand, a second payment of a minimum of AED 300 million is set to be made in April 2024. All matters relating to future dividend distribution will be subject to Board of Director's recommendation and shareholder's approval.

The approved AED 300 million cash distribution is in line with the group's previously announced dividend policy.

Rashed Ali Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, commented: “We are pleased to announce the distribution of our first proposed interim dividend payment of AED 300 million, in accordance with the vision of our Board of Directors and the subsequent approval of our shareholders. We believe that this approval reflects our commitment to ensuring consistent returns and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Al Ansari Financial Services intends to distribute cash dividends as follows:

November 2023: AED 300 million

April 2024: a minimum of AED 300 million

With the latest announcement, Al Ansari Financial Services exemplifies its commitment to delivering maximum value for its customers and shareholders. As a result of its streamlined financial services, the company is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory and contribute to the overall development of the UAE's remittance sector.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com