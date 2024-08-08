Observed on 9 August, Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing journey toward gender equality. This day seeks to eliminate the root causes of discrimination that still curtail women’s rights in both private and public spheres. Globally trusted infrastructure company AECOM proudly commemorates the day by showcasing exceptional women underpinning its extensive architectural and design capabilities.

Doreen Noetzold, Technical Director – Architecture & Architectural Lead, South Africa

A professional architect with 17 years’ experience, Doreen says that what keeps her passionate about architecture is its diversity. “Every day is different. The world of architecture is very colourful and rich; you will never be bored.”

She adds that architecture is interesting, exciting, entertaining, stimulating, lively, enjoyable and never monotonous. “Change and breakaway from routines are important to keep focused, interested and challenged in my professional life.”

Another factor is her team, as she enjoys engagement, collaboration and exchanging ideas. This is not only limited to her own team, but all the disciplines in her office. “We have a great culture, which is vital considering how much of our time is spent at work.”

Architecture plays a vital role in creating a sense of identity and place. Buildings and public spaces can represent the culture, values and history of a community. It creates spaces that evoke emotions, inspire creativity and foster a harmonious relationship between the built environment, nature and its inhabitants.

“One needs to understand how space affects the people it serves. In my opinion, women bring a greater level of understanding through their inherent intuition to this part of the process. I would also humbly say that women are more detail orientated,” adds Doreen.

She calls for diversity in all spaces in our daily lives. This means experiencing traditions, learning new skills and having a broader and less selfish view in order to build a stronger society. “The importance of diversity is providing the opportunity to strengthen our development as a society,” says Doreen.

Ongoing challenges faced by women are gender biases and stereotypes, work-life balance, unequal pay and recognition and limited representation in leadership roles. Luckily, Doreen has not faced any gender discrimination in her career to date.

“I wish to thank AECOM in this regard. One of its key objectives is to empower women and support their growth to ensure female representation in leadership positions. I am proud to be an example of AECOM’s commitment to female growth and females in leadership roles,” she says.

Doreen’s advice to young women aspiring to enter the field is: “Be patient, committed and dedicated. Even though studying and the first years of your career might be tough, it will be worth it once you find your feet. Architecture is a very rewarding profession.”

Carolien Els, Senior Professional Architect

In line with AECOM’s strategy of ‘Think and Act Globally’, Carolien cites one of her most memorable projects as being a renovation at a school for children with physical disabilities. “The pure joy evinced by the children when they realised they could independently enjoy the facilities was a career highlight. Small changes in the design empowered the students to lead independent lives.”

Carolien graduated from the University of Pretoria and completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Architecture at the University of Cambridge. She has worked on diverse projects, from cleanrooms to underground stations.

She has always been drawn to architecture’s power to connect people, particularly through its ability to remove barriers and generate crossing points. Whether it is a building linking two communities or a public space encouraging social interaction, architecture has the unique ability to shape human connections and foster inclusivity.

Throughout her career, she has focused on designing inclusive public spaces and innovative structures that foster community interaction. With over a quarter century of experience, she has led several projects that have transformed urban landscapes and enhanced connectivity within neighbourhoods. “I have had the privilege of studying and working with diverse nationalities and across various countries, which has enriched my perspective and approach to architecture,” says Carolien.

Architecture is a collaborative process where the end users are the most important part. Whether designing a school or research facilities for world renowned scientists, architects have the ability to interpret the user’s needs in creative and unique ways to create beautifully crafted spaces and make a real impact on people’s lives.

Carolien says diversity is important because working with individuals who offer diverse ways of thinking and whose cultural backgrounds and experiences differ prompts consideration of a wider spectrum of possible approaches to challenges and tasks. “It helps us overcome our cognitive biases and drives creativity and innovative thinking,” she adds. Collaborative design by a diverse team delivers much richer, socially integrated projects.

“I have been fortunate to work with quite a few inspirational women during my career. They were hard-working, motivated, effective communicators and maintained incredibly high standards. Women tend to juggle many roles, making them incredibly effective with time management and multi-tasking,” says Carolien.

Her message to young women architects starting out is: “Believe in yourself. Find your passion and fight for your place at the table. Seek out strong mentors to help navigate the unknowns. We are fortunate that AECOM has many inspirational women to lean on. This is only the start of a lifelong journey. Be confident in the process. There will be ups and downs. Consider the bumps as the best teaching moments and keep forging ahead by embracing challenges. And lastly, lift as you climb. It is imperative to give back to younger women throughout your career.”

Shoroma Dindial, Senior Architect

“The imprint we make on this world, even the smallest, is significant. We as architects enable people to experience this through the buildings we create. Whether it is a home, place of work or worship, refuge, or a site of realisation, we have the opportunity to shape the settings where people create memories,” comments Shoroma.

Having dedicated seven years to tertiary education to achieve her goal of becoming a professional architect, Shoroma subsequently accumulated 12 years’ private sector experience and an additional seven years in the corporate field, involving public sector work and industrial, residential and commercial projects. Career highlights include highly sensitive projects with a specific need that require in-depth research, immersive design and interrogation.

Architecture combines her deep passion for drawing from a young age, the thrill of natural science and geography and the intensity of mathematics. Her tertiary education options ranged from engineering to fine art. “Architecture provided the perfect balance of creativity and seriousness I was hoping for,” highlights Shoroma.

“Over time, I have come to truly understand the need and value of the built environment and how it connects every aspect of life. It offers far more than I initially anticipated. It is deeply rewarding to influence and uplift people’s emotions through design experiences,” she says.

“When an industry reflects the diversity of society, it is more likely equipped to understand and address the needs of all its members,” says Shoroma. Innovation and creativity thrive in diverse environments, as they ensure a multitude of approaches, resolutions and concepts. Inclusivity fosters social equity by providing equal opportunities for all individuals.

In addition, an inclusive industry attracts a broader range of talent, addressing skill shortages and creating a vibrant workforce. Shoroma says a significant challenge is achieving work-life balance. For mothers, balancing professional and personal life can be particularly challenging. Efficiently allocating time between work responsibilities and family obligations is crucial to ensure that neither aspect is neglected.

Shoroma’s advice to aspiring women architects is: “Advocate for yourself and be confident. Strength comes from within. Having done the hard work, enduring the lack of sleep, applying your mind and channelling your creativity, you are well-prepared to thrive in the real world with the fundamentals gained from university. Cultivate your communication skills, showcase your talent and indulge in your interests. Architecture is vast and offers many avenues to explore; find what brings you joy.”

