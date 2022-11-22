Delegation of entrepreneurs and businesspeople include ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary, Manchester United icon, Patrice Evra and NBA Lakers legend, Metta World Peace

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) hosted a delegation from Access Abu Dhabi, a Maven Global Access program, supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), that aims to spotlight Abu Dhabi as a destination where organizations can achieve global expansion. The delegation featured sports legends, Patrice Evra and Metta World Peace, along with Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary and business magnates from the US.

The Access Abu Dhabi delegates were given a tour of ADX’s facilities and a briefing on the leading role that ADX is playing to enhance the Emirate’s position as an attractive destination for international capital, in line with the strategy of the Government of Abu Dhabi. After the briefing, Mr. O’Leary and the Maven Global Access delegation took part in a bell ringing ceremony at ADX’s trading floor to signal the start of trading accompanied by the Exchange’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, and members of ADX senior management.

This visit is part of a wider initiative that showcases the array of business opportunities in Abu Dhabi and introduces key stakeholders to US companies seeking to expand into Abu Dhabi’s thriving business and innovative ecosystem. The visit also highlights the continuous efforts of Abu Dhabi’s government in promoting the city as a top destination for businesses to invest, innovate and grow.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “We were delighted to host the Access Abu Dhabi delegates at ADX. This visit showcases the role that ADX plays as a key stakeholder in attracting international capital and business to Abu Dhabi, which is part of our strategy for building bridges with international parties and showcasing the best of what Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Access Abu Dhabi, a Maven Global Access programme supported by ADIO, engages, enables and empowers companies to fast track their global reach with expansion to Abu Dhabi. The Founder of Access Abu Dhabi, Sarah Omolewu has leveraged her experience and extensive network in celebrity and investor circles in the US to secure entrepreneurs and ambassadors for the program.

-Ends-

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About Access Abu Dhabi

Access Abu Dhabi is a Maven Global Access program designed to engage, enable and empower companies to fast track their global reach with expansion to Abu Dhabi. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the program serves as a conduit for companies entering the capital of UAE’s burgeoning business and innovation ecosystem.

The program was founded by award-winning entrepreneur, Sarah Omolewu, who is the driving force behind the expansion of numerous brands to the Middle East, including Tyra Banks’ SMiZE Cream and NBA legend Metta World Peace’s Artest Management Group. Omolewu has been recognized as one of the “Top 100 most influential people in the UAE” three years in a row for pioneering several regional firsts and leveraging celebrities to amplify brand marketing.

