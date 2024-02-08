Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, commemorated the contribution of member firms and industry participants at its 3rd annual Members Recognition Awards event.

The recipients for the 2023 ADX Members Awards include 12 member firms and 3 individual trading members. They are recognised, based on respective award categories, for their contribution towards the growth and development of Abu Dhabi’s capital market and investor participation.

The 2023 Members Recognition Awards is an extension of ADX’s appreciation to the member firms for their participation in Abu Dhabi’s financial growth; it is also a testament of ADX’s ongoing efforts to foster a thriving and best-in-class investment and trading environment.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “ADX member firms have been and continue to be an integral part of our capital market ecosystem and the wider Abu Dhabi’s financial centre. It is through our member firms that more investors are able to tap into ADX’s investment offerings and Abu Dhabi’s growth journey.

In 2023, ADX’s market capitalisation was up 17% to a total of AED 3 trillion, reinforcing its position as the largest capital market in the UAE. The number of investors jumped by 59% year-on-year. In the same period, the foreign ownership in ADX listed companies was also up by 35%, reinforcing the attractiveness of ADX listed companies and the wider Abu Dhabi economy.

These achievements are made possible with the support of our member firms. I believe our member firms will continue to offer the best investment opportunities to our local and global investors and work closely with ADX to support the long-term economic sustainability and diversification of the Abu Dhabi and wider UAE economies.”

The investment community plays a vital role in the financial markets, connecting investors with securities and opportunities that meet their investment appetite and goals.

The 2023 ADX Members Recognition Award recipients are International Securities LLC, Al Ramz Capital LLC, Arqaam Securities LLC, BHM Capital Financial Services, EFG Hermes UAE LLC, Q Market Maker, ADIB Securities, FAB Securities, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Al Dar Shares & Bonds, SICO B.S.C. and United Securities LLC.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For more information, please contact: