After a very successful launch of CINESchool in October 2023, Advanced Media is collaborating with Prague Film School (PFS) again to bring another curated version of its biannual digital cinema series specifically for university students pursuing a degree in film or content creation. PFS trains aspiring filmmakers and actors through a praxis-heavy curriculum, involving them in numerous productions showcased in top film festivals. The school's ethos combines European art-house and American independent cinema, attracting diverse talent.

The three-day intensive and interactive course will take place in Advanced Media’s showroom and training rooms from October 15th to 17th 2025, and will welcome students from across the UAE. The workshops will cover a range of cinematography topics from operating a camera and choosing the right lens, lighting and grip, to color and exposure in the digital realm. PFS veteran camera instructor and CINESchool favorite, Thomas Krivy, is returning to teach these workshops. Thomas Krivy gained experience as a camera assistant in Berlin and at the Babelsberg Studios before he entered Prague’s FAMU Film Academy in where he completed the regular camera course (MA) to become a cinematographer. Since then he has worked on numerous narrative feature films, commercials, documentaries and music videos.

This year’s seminars will be conducted by the CINE series’ first ever female instructor, award-winning Chinese screenwriter and director, Ran Li. She earned her Law degree from Tsinghua University and her Film degree from PFS. Her feature film, Till Love Do Us Part (2022) premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival, was selected by over 30 prestigious film festivals worldwide, and was acquired for distribution by HBO. Additionally, she served as a jury member for the 39th Warsaw Film Festival. Ran Li will guide students through the many stages of launching their first feature film career.

“Empowering and nurturing the community, especially emerging talents, is one of our top priorities at Advanced Media, and I am thrilled to see university students responding so positively to our CINESchool which is the first of its kind in the region.” Kaveh Farnam, co-founder and Chairperson, Advanced Media Trading.

“At Prague Film School we believe filmmaking is about people coming together to collaborate and create. We’re proud to extend this spirit to CINESchool in the UAE, giving students not only access to world-class training but also a chance to discover the creative energy that defines our school.” Steve Reverand, Program Director at Prague Film School.

CINESchool, promises to be a memorable learning and networking experience for film students. Registration is free and open to film students from across the UAE. For more information, please visit www.amt.tv.