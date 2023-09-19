The programs focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), business analytics, digital technology, and business mathematics

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Focused on continuously evolving its programs and offerings to deliver a well-rounded academic experience for students, Abu Dhabi University's (ADU) College of Business has rolled out five new undergraduate degrees accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), a UAE Federal Government Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education. In line with the in-demand skills for the current market, the programs are designed to empower students to grow, succeed and prepare for their future careers.

The accredited programs include a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Fintech, a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. In addition to a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Digital Marketing Communications. The programs are focused on technology, data management and sustainability as well as critical thinking, problem-solving, emotional intelligence and entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, each program will cover different topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), business analytics, digital technology, and business mathematics, to ensure that graduates are equipped with high-quality curricula that are developed according to the best standards of international professional bodies.

Professor Barry O'Mahony, Dean of the College of Business at ADU, said: “We have designed these degrees to align with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and to meet the rapidly evolving job market. Through these programs, we aim to graduate students that acquire the skillsets required by modern employers and expand the learning horizon for our students. We at ADU are committed to offering our students world-class education and supporting them during their academic journey with advanced programs to solve the twenty-first century's challenges.”

Recently, the College of Business ranked first in the UAE and joint second in the GCC and Arab region, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE). Additionally, the College is internationally accredited with both AACSB and EQUIS, and it stands among the elite 1% of business schools globally to have this double accreditation.

