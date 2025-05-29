Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and the International Community Schools (ICS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and create new academic pathways for high school students in the UAE.

The signing took place during the 2025 International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Management and Trends (ICAIMT), hosted by ADSM in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber. This year’s conference theme — “Shaping the Future with AI: Strategy, Innovation, Impact” — reflects ADSM’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on responsible AI adoption, innovation, and sustainable digital transformation. ICAIMT serves as a global platform that brings together academics, industry leaders, policymakers, and young innovators to explore AI’s transformative potential across sectors.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Tayeb Al Kamali, Chairman of ADSM, and Mr. Mohamed Alshamma, CEO of ICS Schools.

“It’s truly wonderful to sign this MoU with ICS group” said Dr. Tayeb Al Kamali. “This agreement not only strengthens the relationship between our institutions but also opens doors for ICS students to benefit from ADSM’s innovative and entrepreneurial academic environment.”

The partnership includes the provision of competitive scholarships to ICS students who meet ADSM’s admission requirements. It also lays the foundation for future joint initiatives, including student workshops, leadership training programs, and innovation-focused activities.

“We are excited to work closely with ADSM, an institution that shares our values of excellence, innovation, and student empowerment,” said Mr. Mohamed Alshamma. “This partnership represents a meaningful step toward expanding educational access and opportunities for our students.”

About ADSM

The Abu Dhabi School of Management is a forward-thinking business school focused on developing entrepreneurial leaders equipped for the knowledge economy. ADSM is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in business, leadership, digital technologies, and AI.

About ICS

International Community Schools (ICS) is a premier educational institution in the UAE that delivers international curricula within a nurturing, values-based environment. ICS is committed to developing well-rounded students through academic rigor and character education.