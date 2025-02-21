Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), an EDGE Group entity and regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s sensor solutions provider, HENSOLDT, to explore collaboration opportunities in the development of advanced naval technologies.

The agreement, signed during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), held in Abu Dhabi from 17 to 21 February, aims to foster collaboration between the two companies in the field of naval technology.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “Our partnership with HENSOLDT underscores our commitment to delivering breakthrough naval technologies. By actively exploring new avenues for collaboration, we aim to integrate our shipbuilding expertise with HENSOLDT’s advanced sensor solutions, to meet the evolving demands of the maritime and naval defence sectors.”

On his part, Russell Gould, Head of Group Global Business Development at HENSOLDT, added: “The naval domain is a cornerstone of our business success. The MOU with Abu Dhabi Ship Building enables HENSOLDT to offer state-of-the-art naval solutions to our customers, as well as expand our footprint in key new markets, including the UAE”

HENSOLDT radars, including the Quadome 3D Air and Surface Surveillance radar and the TRS-4D radar, feature the latest software-defined Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology.

Radars from the TRS-4D product family are already in service in various versions onboard German Navy vessels, including the F125 frigate and the K130 corvette.

The company also offers a range of systems catering to the naval sector, including the Integrated Navigation Bridge System (INBS) and maritime electromagnetic warfare systems.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, positioning the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, and international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and in keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB strives to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen, near Munich, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked sensors. At the same time, the company is driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics as a technology leader and investing in new solutions based on software-defined defence.

In addition, the company is expanding its range of offers to include new service models and is extending its portfolio of system solutions. In 2023, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.85 billion euros. Following the acquisition of ESG GmbH, the company employs around 8,000 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.