Doha-Qatar: ADRIFT Anda, the new Italian restaurant concept created by Michelin star-rated Chef David Myers - known to foodies worldwide as Gypsy Chef - opened yesterday at Le Royal Méridien Doha, the timelessly chic hotel located in the heart of Lusail.

This week, Myers hosted an exclusive sneak peek of his new restaurant during an intimate lunch and dinner event at the soon to be opened ADRIFT Anda. Guests were treated to a selection of antipasti, crudo, signature pastas and pizzas paired with aperitivo-style drinks by celebrated bartender, Jimmy Barrat. They later enjoyed a live cooking demonstration by David Myers while he also shared his fondest travel memories from across Italy, the inspiration behind ADRIFT Anda.

David Myers is an internationally lauded Chef and restaurateur, and a global citizen with an insatiable hunger for travel. He has opened restaurants across Asia, the United States and the Middle East, most recently ADRIFT Burger Bar in LA and at Expo 2020 Dubai, and ADRIFT Kaya in New Delhi. His culinary success has garnered him recognitions from titles such as Food & Wine, Michelin guide and James Beard Foundation, as well as guest appearances on TV shows including Hell’s Kitchen, Top Chef and Master Chef. Recognized for his unique ways of marrying his two greatest passions; food and travel, David, under the handle @GypsyChef, curates and innovates new, captivating experiences for diners around the globe. In each of his restaurants, David draws upon the indigenous flavours and ingredients discovered through his travels to create a collection of truly engaging concepts.

Commenting on his new venture, Chef David Myers, said: “I’m incredibly excited to open ADRIFT Anda at Le Royal Meridien in Doha! ADRIFT Anda, like all my other restaurants, is a concept that is inspired by the memories, encounters and experiences I’ve had on my travels around the world. In this particular case, after journeying from Tuscany, through Rome, down to Naples, I found myself drafting the core menu for ADRIFT Anda on a napkin inspired by the very best of a Roman trattoria, Neapolitan pizzeria and a Florentine steakhouse.”

“A key element of the concept was capturing that laid back, warm and welcoming atmosphere I’d come across on my journey, and infuse it into the design, menu, music and lighting of the restaurant. I want to showcase my interpretation of honest Italian food, but still with that ADRIFT edge that makes the restaurant truly unique.” Chef Myers added.

Expertly fusing the food and feel of a Roman trattoria, Florentine steakhouse and Neapolitan pizzeria into one buzzing restaurant, ADRIFT Anda serves up full-flavored and straight-forward cuisine in a space radiating with warm Italian hospitality. Arriving through an intimate bar and lounge, guests are greeted with rich aromas from an open plan kitchen and pizzaiolo counter across the lively dining room. The kitchen serves up thin and saucy pizzas alongside artisan pasta and juicy Bistecca Fiorentina.

David Myers’ thoughtfully presented dishes – inspired by his own travels - go hand in hand with a cellar filled with Italy’s most famed grape varieties. Mediterranean-born, internationally celebrated bartender, Jimmy Barrat, curates a fun and vibrant cocktail collection that highlights the classic aperitivo culture that’s synonymous with the Italian way of life. For the nolo crowd, a wellness-forward drinks selection has been devised by drink expert and trained phytotherapist, Michael Isted.

Commenting on the opening of the restaurant, Gerrit Graf, General Manager of Le Royal Meridien Doha said: “Chef David Myers provides experiences that evoke curiosity with a fresh view and is synergised with Le Royal Meridien Doha’s guest who are passionate, forward-looking, and eager to discover unique cultural and culinary experiences. We are delighted to have opened Adrift Anda by Chef David Myers and look forward to sharing his passion for food and travel.”

ADRIFT Anda is open to customers from as of 16th June for indoor and outdoor dining.

For more information, please call +974 4141 6000