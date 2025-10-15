Agreement reflects ADQ’s growing commitment to community impact through sport and culture

Abu Dhabi: ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, today announced the signing of a three-year sponsorship agreement with Neftçi PFK, one of the most prominent football clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League and a nationally recognized sporting institution.

As part of the agreement, ADQ will sponsor Neftçi PFK’s ‘First XI’, the starting lineup of eleven players selected to represent the club at the beginning of each match. Beyond the pitch, the sponsorship will allow ADQ to engage with Neftçi’s passionate fanbase through a range of activations, enhancing the match day experience and supporting the continued growth of football in Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1937, Neftçi has played a central role in the country’s football history, securing multiple national league titles and earning distinction as the first Azerbaijani team to qualify for the group stage of a UEFA competition. The club continues to enjoy strong support across Azerbaijan and the wider region.

This strategic partnership reflects the deepening ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan and underscores ADQ’s commitment to creating long-term economic and social value in the markets where it operates. By supporting one of Azerbaijan’s most celebrated football clubs, ADQ is strengthening community engagement and fostering cultural connection through sport.

The partnership complements ADQ’s growing investment presence in Azerbaijan, where it is actively involved in key sectors such as logistics, agriculture, and energy. In December 2023, ADQ and Azerbaijan Investment Holding launched a USD 1 billion joint investment platform, aimed at supporting economic diversification and infrastructure in the country.

ADQ also has a long-standing track record of supporting key industries in Azerbaijan through its portfolio companies. In the energy sector, Masdar — TAQA’s subsidiary under the ADQ umbrella — inaugurated the country’s first foreign investment-driven, utility-scale solar power plant and signed further agreements for 1 GW of new renewable projects in solar and offshore wind. In the logistics sector, AD Ports Group, through Safeen Group, partnered with SOCAR — Azerbaijan's state oil company — to enhance shipping and energy transport in the country, including the movement of crude oil, petroleum products, and general cargo.

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Group Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said: “Football has a unique ability to unite people, ignite passion, and build a strong sense of community. Through our partnership of Neftçi PFK, we are thrilled to support one of Azerbaijan’s most iconic clubs and contribute to the continued growth of the sport in the communities we operate in. This partnership reflects our commitment to engaging with communities in meaningful ways and celebrating the shared values of teamwork, resilience, and pride. It reinforces our long-term approach to fostering connections and creating impact beyond traditional investment.”

Cenk Sümer, President of Neftçi PFK, said: “Our entry into the UAE sports ecosystem began with our partnership with Palms Sports — a collaboration that quickly laid the foundation for Neftçi’s recognition not just across the region, but globally as well. Today, we are proud to take the next step through our partnership with ADQ. With a strong portfolio of partnerships, ADQ continues to invest in impactful platforms that support athletes and elevate sporting culture while also promoting healthy lifestyles. At Neftçi PFK, we are honored to contribute to this vision. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of sport to inspire communities, as well as our ambition to grow Neftçi’s global presence while staying true to our heritage and traditions.”

This agreement aligns with ADQ’s broader commitment to harnessing the power of sport to promote active lifestyles, strengthen communities, and foster national pride. Through strategic partnerships with leading organizations including the National Basketball Association (NBA), the UAE Football Association, Pyramids Football Club, and in cycling, UAE Team ADQ and UAE Team Emirates, ADQ continues to support opportunities that empower athletes and encourage wider participation in sport, contributing to wellbeing across the communities it serves.