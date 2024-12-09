A New Era of Capital Flows in a Polycentric World, a paper developed by ADQ in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Abu Dhabi Global Market, and with Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi as academic advisor, explores the idea that the world is experiencing a redirection of capital flows and the emergence of a new economic order, and includes insights from some of the world’s leading investment minds.

Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ:

“With this paper, we hope to inform the conversation on what is an important and evolving issue for nations around the world as we continue to navigate the changing global economic landscape. It is likely that polycentrism will increase in the future, and we believe that Abu Dhabi – known as the ‘Capital of Capital’ – as well as the wider UAE can provide a useful viewpoint for others.”

Learn more by downloading the paper here.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an active global sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains. As a strategic partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ invests in the growth of business platforms anchored in the Emirate that deliver value to local communities and long-term financial returns to its shareholder. ADQ’s expanding portfolio has a total book value of USD 225 billion (as at 30 June 2024) and encompasses companies across numerous core sectors of the economy, including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, and healthcare and life sciences.

For more information, visit adq.ae or email media@adq.ae. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.