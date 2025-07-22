Voluntary tender offer for Aramex has become unconditional following receipt of all required regulatory and internal approvals

Integration of Aramex into ADQ’s portfolio accelerates the development of a UAE-anchored logistics platform that supports regional trade and economic growth

Aramex brings strong capabilities and operational depth that complement ADQ’s existing investments across air, sea, and land infrastructure

Aramex will join ADQ’s Transport & Logistics cluster, playing a central role in advancing ADQ’s mission to build global business platforms focused on critical infrastructure and supply chains

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, announces that the voluntary tender offer for Aramex, submitted by its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Q Logistics Holding LLC, has become unconditional.

ADQ will become the majority shareholder in Aramex, with an ownership of 63.16 percent of shares when combined with the shareholding held by AD Ports Group, in which ADQ holds a majority stake.

This follows the receipt of all required antitrust and foreign direct investment regulatory approvals, as well as statutory exemptions and waivers from relevant governmental authorities within and outside the UAE, along with the satisfaction (or waiver) of all other conditions to the offer.

The acquisition of a controlling stake in Aramex strengthens ADQ’s position in the services layer of the logistics ecosystem, which includes express delivery, freight forwarding, third-party logistics, and warehousing. These functions are critical to enabling seamless trade flows and linking transport infrastructure to end users.

With operations in over 65 countries, a leading trucking network in the GCC, and 800,000 sqm of global warehousing, Aramex brings scale, capabilities, and geographic reach. Its integration into ADQ’s portfolio accelerates the development of a fully integrated, multimodal logistics platform that supports regional trade and economic growth.

Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, commented: “ADQ’s majority shareholding in Aramex marks a strategic step toward advancing our vision to build a globally integrated logistics platform anchored in the UAE. Aramex brings strong capabilities and operational depth that complement our existing investments across air, sea, and land infrastructure. Its addition enhances the services layer of the logistics value chain and supports the development of end-to-end trade and supply chain solutions. We believe Aramex is well positioned to unlock long-term value through greater integration with ADQ’s broader portfolio, and we are confident in its ability to deliver sustainable growth.”

Aramex will become part of ADQ’s Transport & Logistics cluster, which plays a central role in advancing multimodal connectivity and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global transport and logistics hub.

The key dates remaining for the offer are set out below:

Event Expected Date Unconditional Date 22 July 2025 Payment of consideration to Aramex Shareholders 25 July 2025 Aramex Shares registered in the name of Q Logistics Holding LLC 25 July 2025

Note: Any changes to the above timetable and completion of the payment of consideration to Aramex Shareholders will be announced and will be made available in the Investor Relations section on Aramex’s corporate website in the tab ‘Offer by Q Logistics to Acquire Aramex’.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. As a strategic partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ invests in the growth of business platforms anchored in the Emirate that deliver value to local communities and long-term financial returns to its shareholder. ADQ’s total assets amounted to USD 251 billion as of 31 December 2024. Its rapidly expanding portfolio encompasses companies across numerous core sectors of the economy, including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, infrastructure and critical minerals, real estate investments, and sustainable manufacturing.

