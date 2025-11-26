Partnership reinforces UAE’s economic resilience and cements ADNOC Gas’ role as a critical enabler of the nation’s industries

Announcement follows recent ADNOC Board meeting at ADNOC Gas’ Habshan complex, highlighting the Company’s strategic importance to UAE’s growth agenda

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Gas Plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), a world-class integrated gas processing company, today announced the signing of a landmark $4-billion agreement, valued between $3.5 and $4.2 billion with EMSTEEL, one of the region’s largest integrated steel and building materials manufacturers. The 20-year agreement, effective January 1, 2027, secures a stable and reliable supply of lower-carbon natural gas to power EMSTEEL’s operations and future growth.

This milestone reinforces the long-standing partnership between ADNOC Gas and EMSTEEL and demonstrates both companies’ commitment to driving sustainable economic growth in the UAE. The agreement not only secures a dependable energy supply for one of the country’s leading industrial producers but also strengthens ADNOC Gas’ competitive position as a key enabler of industrial resilience and cleaner energy transition.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “This landmark agreement to supply EMSTEEL with lower-carbon natural gas underpins ADNOC Gas role in boosting the UAE’s industrial growth and economic development. We remain firmly committed to delivering reliable, lower-carbon energy that powers national industries, drives value creation, and helps secure the UAE’s long‑term prosperity.”

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said: “EMSTEEL is proud to extend its long-standing partnership with ADNOC Gas through this landmark agreement, which reflects the strength of collaboration between two national champions driving the UAE’s industrial and economic transformation. This strategic partnership not only ensures a secure and sustainable energy supply for our operations but also reinforces our shared commitment to maximizing In-Country Value and supporting national economic resilience. With ADNOC Gas as a key energy partner, EMSTEEL will continue advancing green steel production, enhancing efficiency across our value chain, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the nation’s industrial ecosystem.”

In clear recognition of ADNOC Gas’ strategic importance, the ADNOC Board of Directors selected Habshan, one of its most critical operational sites, to hold its annual meeting last Monday. The decision underscores the vital contribution of ADNOC Gas to the UAE’s energy security, industrial resilience, and global standing as a responsible and dependable energy provider.

During the visit, their Highnesses toured key facilities and were briefed on ADNOC Gas’ ongoing expansion programs, including major processing, compression, and sustainability initiatives that strengthen operational excellence and support the UAE’s long-term energy strategy. The Board’s presence at Habshan reflects strong confidence in the company’s direction, its people, and its growing contribution to the national economy.

EMSTEEL is the UAE's largest publicly listed steel and building materials company, operating an integrated manufacturing plant, and exporting its products globally. By delivering a stable, long-term supply of lower carbon natural gas, ADNOC Gas is enabling EMSTEEL to scale production while managing emissions and strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s manufacturing base.

About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas which refers to ADNOC Gas Plc and its subsidiaries (ADX: ADNOCGAS), listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over twenty countries.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

