United Arab Emirates – A strategic Memorandum of Understanding has been announced to enable AE Coin digital payments across ADNOC Distribution’s extensive retail network in the UAE. By adopting the country’s first-of-its-kind stablecoin, ADNOC Distribution becomes the first fuel and convenience retailer in the UAE to offer customers the ability to pay using AE Coin. This milestone initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Al Maryah Community Bank.

AE Coin, the UAE’s first Central Bank-licensed and AED-backed virtual asset, will be integrated into ADNOC Distribution’s payment channels across its key customer touchpoints, including fuel and service stations, Oasis by ADNOC convenience stores, and car washes.

The agreement was signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) and supports the UAE’s ambition to advance secure and regulated digital-payment solutions. It also reinforces ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to offering customers greater choice in how they transact.

A Strategic Step in the Future of Payments

Under the agreement, ADNOC Distribution will integrate AE Coin through the AEC Wallet by Al Maryah Community Bank into its payment infrastructure, allowing customers to perform instant, secure, and frictionless blockchain-powered transactions. This represents an early, regulated application of digital token payments within the mobility and convenience retail sector and demonstrates how next-generation payment technologies can be responsibly introduced on a national scale.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “Accepting AE Coin across our network represents a significant step in ADNOC Distribution’s journey to enhance mobility and convenience retail through innovation. By embracing blockchain-powered transactions, we are adopting advanced technologies to create the industry's best customer experiences, while preparing our services for the future. We take pride in our role supporting the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in secure digital payments”.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, stated: “This partnership marks a historic moment for the UAE’s financial and retail sectors. By enabling virtual asset payments across the ADNOC Distribution network, we are bringing the future of digital transactions to millions of consumers. This is a real-world example of how secure, regulated blockchain technology can simplify payments, enhance customer convenience, and accelerate the UAE’s digital transformation journey”.

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin LLC, added: “AE Coin was developed to make secure, instant, regulator-approved virtual asset payments a reality in daily life. ADNOC Distribution’s nationwide adoption of AE Coin represents a major milestone for the UAE and sets an important benchmark for the virtual asset industry globally. This partnership shows how licensed and fully reserved payment tokens can be used in mainstream retail environments, moving the promise of crypto from concept to real-world utility at scale.”

Supporting the UAE’s Digital Economy Ambitions.

The MoU supports key national strategies and initiatives, including:

The UAE Digital Economy Strategy.

The country’s ambition to lead global virtual-asset and blockchain innovation.

The advancement of secure, regulated digital-payment ecosystems.

Increased efficiency and transparency in both public- and private-sector transactions.

By integrating virtual asset payments into one of the most widely used retail networks in the country, this collaboration contributes to the country’s digital-economy growth and reinforces its role as a hub for future-ready financial technologies.

About ADNOC Distribution:

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 50 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 52nd year, ADNOC Distribution has nearly 980 service stations, 562 in the UAE, 172 in Saudi Arabia, and 243 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 382 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, xx vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and has nearly 370 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 30 September 2025. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae

About AE Coin:

AE Coin is a next-generation stable digital currency regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, offering secure, transparent, and efficient financial services. Focused on local payments, DeFi integration, and innovative rewards systems, AE Coin is redefining how users interact with digital money. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, AE Coin leads the region in digital-finance innovation.