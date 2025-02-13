Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has announced TAG Dynamics, a globally recognised leader in the manufacturing of custom armoured and non-armoured vehicle solutions, as a Premium Partner for the largest edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, the exhibition will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, from February 17 to 21, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

As the world’s leading tri-service defence exhibition and conference, IDEX and NAVDEX serve as a unified global platform for innovation and collaboration in the defence sector. For more than three decades, the exhibition has brought together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to showcase the latest defence technologies, offering a comprehensive view of the advancements shaping the future of international security.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor for Defence Exhibitions at Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group, said: “The partnership with TAG Dynamics highlights the true purpose of IDEX and NAVDEX: to bring the world together to showcase advanced technologies and forge meaningful collaborations, aligning with the UAE’s vision for progress and security through collaboration and partnership. As a sponsor of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, TAG Dynamics will have a unique opportunity to highlight its latest innovations to a global audience of leaders, decision-makers and industry frontrunners.”

At the upcoming exhibition, TAG Dynamics will unveil a series of groundbreaking innovations designed to enhance security, mobility and operational effectiveness, reflecting the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in service of the defence sector.

Mahmoud Gharghar, Chief Executive Officer of TAG Dynamics, said: “IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 represent a cornerstone for innovation and collaboration in the defence industry, and TAG Dynamics is honoured to serve as the Premium Partner of this prestigious event. Our commitment to advancing safety through cutting-edge technologies such as AI and remote-controlled systems is at the heart of everything we do.”

He urged delegates and visitors to explore TAG Dynamics’ latest innovations at its booth to understand how the company is “shaping the future of defence solutions and keeping you safe when it matters”.

Major global enterprises and experts are expected to participate in IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, which promises to facilitate new business partnerships, nurture startups and provide further impetus to emerging technology to determine the defence and security sector’s future.

About TAG Dynamics:

TAG Dynamics is a globally recognised leader in armoured vehicle manufacturing, with over 30 years of expertise in the defence industry. Supplying to more than 60 countries, the company has been a trusted premium supplier to the United Nations for over a decade, renowned for delivering cutting-edge defence solutions that prioritise safety, performance and reliability.

The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio tailored to diverse security and defence needs. It includes cash-in-transit vehicles for secure asset transport, passenger protection vehicles with advanced security features for high-risk environments, and speciality solutions such as ramp systems, watch towers, and ambulances. The company manufactures robust armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs) for tactical and military operations.

With a core purpose of designing and manufacturing trusted defence solutions that protect lives, TAG Dynamics combines innovation, precision engineering, and an unwavering commitment to safety. Its products empower individuals and organisations to perform critical missions effectively, contributing to global security and peacekeeping efforts.