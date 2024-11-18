Abu Dhabi: In commemoration of 40 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and China, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), hosted a special panel discussion Titled “Intercultural Relations Exchange between UAE and China: Strategy for the Future and Challenges.”

The forum was hosted on Thursday, November 14, at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi. It brought together senior diplomats and key experts to discuss this prosperous partnership and address both the opportunities and complexities in strengthening intercultural connections for a progressive future.

Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) said: "We are working in partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) to provide quality initiatives that will strengthen the UAE's position on the global scale in the arts and culture sector. This pivotal partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to strengthening the culture and arts sector, highlighting the unique cultural identity of the UAE and enhancing awareness of the role of cultural diplomacy in supporting the future economy through education and innovation."

"We are co-hosting a panel discussion with AGDA to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, our guest of honour at the Abu Dhabi Festival 2024, to promote cultural dialogue, international cooperation and continue to build global partnerships with a country that shares our core values," H.E. added.

H.E. concluded: "The long-standing partnership between the UAE and China continues to thrive in the spirit of the renaissance to push society forward and encourage human development. With a focus on modernity, innovation, and the preservation of cultural identity, both countries are united in our shared vision for a progressive future. We look forward to deepening our partnership and close cooperation across a multitude of sectors including the arts, culture, economy and technology in solidarity steered by the values of coexistence, peace and mutual understanding."

H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA Director-General, emphasised that the celebration of forty years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China underscores the strength and depth of the ties between the two nations. He highlighted the pivotal role of cultural diplomacy as a form of soft power that helps build bridges of communication and foster mutual understanding. He affirmed, “Through this symposium, we seek to develop forward-thinking, innovative strategies that open new avenues for cultural cooperation between the UAE and China, paving the way for a future marked by greater prosperity and progress in our bilateral relations while reinforcing our commitment to sustainable, strategic partnerships.”

He continued, “This event comes at a significant moment, as both countries look to broaden their cooperation across cultural, economic, and technological spheres, reaffirming the role of cultural diplomacy as a vital pathway for advancing peace and promoting global solidarity.”

The event offered participants a unique opportunity to gain insights into the strategic priorities that will guide the future of UAE-China relations. This discussion is part of ADMAF's ongoing mission to foster cultural dialogue and international cooperation. It also reflects the mission and vision of AGDA in emphasizing the role of diplomacy as a soft power that effectively fosters international relations and enhances intellectual exchange between nations.

Moderated by Dr. Tingyi Wang, researcher fellow at AGDA, the panel discussion notably featured H.E. Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who offered perspectives on the UAE's commitment to intercultural engagement to strengthen bilateral ties. H.E. Ambassador Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, reflected on the history of the UAE-China partnership, which spans four decades, and shared China’s vision for the future, while H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, addressed diplomatic strategies aimed at building mutual understanding and prosperity.

ADMAF and AGDA panel discussion will highlight the importance of fostering an interconnected and inclusive world, underscoring the value of cultural diplomacy as a pathway to peace and understanding.