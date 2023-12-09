Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster in Masdar City also recognised as the perfect location for a GRIDSERVE MENA office

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster is ready to welcome GRIDSERVE, a provider of smart-connected electric vehicle charging networks, powered by clean energy generation. Announced during COP28, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and GRIDSERVE will work together with the shared ambition to accelerate support the wider growth of the UAE’s electric vehicles (EV) sector.

GRIDSERVE is a technology player in the EV transition and delivers net zero transport through its Sun-to-Wheel technology platform for EV charging networks, powered by solar energy and batteries. The company is working with ADIO to leverage Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster to accelerate its ambition for delivering smart connected electric vehicle Partner Networks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Centred in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s fully integrated SAVI cluster provides state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory framework to enable the design, testing, and manufacturing of applications for transportation and mobility on air, land and sea, as well as to service other sectors such as logistics.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster encompasses the entire smart and autonomous mobility value chain, from the design and manufacture of vehicles to the generation, distribution and charging of the clean energy to power them. ADIO’s collaboration with GRIDSERVE adds further depth to SAVI and is an important step in building a next generation network to power the future of mobility in the UAE and globally.”

Pioneering a shift towards sustainable mobility, the UAE has set an ambitious goal of transitioning half of its road vehicles to electric power by 2050. EV charging infrastructure is a key enabler of both this goal and the wider adoption of smart and autonomous vehicles.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said: GRIDSERVE’s purpose is to deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change. This relationship with ADIO is very exciting and has the potential to accelerate climate action and springboard GRIDSERVE’s activities in the region. We look forward to working together and the opportunity to accelerate the delivery of smart and autonomous vehicle applications across Partner Network opportunities in the region, and globally.

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster builds on the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial base and supports the UAE’s target of half of all cars on the roads being electric by 2050. SAVI leverages Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled access to established air corridors, road infrastructure and global seaports. The cluster houses academia, test zones, R&D labs, testing and certification facilities, large scale workshops, hangars, manufacturing facilities, connected through Abu Dhabi’s global logistics network.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.

About Gridserve

GRIDSERVE is a forward-thinking, technology-enabled sustainable energy business. We are committed to delivering net zero transport at the speed and scale the climate crisis requires to prevent global temperature rises exceeding 1.5°C of warming.

We #deliver net zero transport through our pioneering and multi award-winning Sun-to-Wheel platform: developing, delivering and operating world class customer-focused electric vehicle charging networks powered by solar energy and batteries. We support the success of our networks and the EV transition through driving the uptake and success of electric vehicles with GRIDSERVE Car Leasing.

Everything we do is underpinned and connected by a technology-agnostic, proprietary data platform that grows and improves every day.

Visit https://www.gridserve.com for more information.