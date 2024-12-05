Joint efforts will include hosting events to promote Abu Dhabi’s economy, fostering collaboration and advancing innovation and investment in the emirate

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) have formed a strategic partnership aimed at unlocking investment opportunities and accelerating economic growth in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to promoting innovation and sustainable growth while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier global business destination.

The strategic partnership was signed during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), held 4-6 December under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, by H.E. Hareb Mubarak AlMheiri, Executive Director at ADIO and Mohammed Eissa Al Refaei, Executive Director of Business Networking at ADDCI, in the presence of His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO and H.E. Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman, ADCCI.

Under the agreement, both entities will work to establish a framework to better engage family offices registered with the Chamber. As a result, family office principals will benefit from direct connections to ADIO’s extensive network of business and investment opportunities across the emirate, highlighting investment priorities and fostering greater participation in Abu Dhabi’s economic clusters.

ADIO and ADDCI will also collaborate to develop a cohesive strategy for engaging business councils. Through coordinated support, activities and outreach efforts, the two entities aim to amplify their collective impact and cultivate partnerships to enhance Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem. By sharing key market data, insights, reports and referrals, both entities will provide businesses and investors with essential resources to navigate and seize opportunities in the emirate.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, commented: “This strategic partnership with ADCCI highlights our mutual commitment to develop a robust, interconnected investment ecosystem that will drive economic growth in Abu Dhabi. By partnering with the Chamber, we are enhancing our engagement with family offices and business councils, creating an integrated ecosystem where both local and global investors are empowered with the resources they need to thrive. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our efforts to ensure that Abu Dhabi continues to lead as a global hub for sustainable growth, innovation, and business.”

His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI, said: “This strategic partnership with ADIO is a significant milestone in our efforts to foster a thriving business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. By aligning our resources and expertise, we are creating a unified platform that empowers family offices, business councils, and investors to capitalise on the emirate's vast economic potential. This collaboration not only enhances our engagement with key stakeholders but also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for innovation, investment, and sustainable growth. We are committed to driving forward initiatives that will unlock new opportunities and contribute to the long-term prosperity of our business community”.

About Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi's growth and enabling the emirate's economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI):

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is an autonomous institution of public interest. It enjoys its own legal entity to represent the various productive and services activities of the private sector in Abu Dhabi Emirate. Initiating its duties since its inception in 1969, the Abu Dhabi Chamber has taken part in discussing numerous legislations that govern the economic life in the emirate. Given that it is a member in the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Abu Dhabi Chamber has also played an important role in addressing and proposing economic legislations on the level of the country. Similarly, the Chamber has an international presence, as it is a member in many joint Arab and foreign chambers.

By continuously adapting with the global changes and developments, the Abu Dhabi Chamber is working to identify the challenges facing businesses and making the necessary recommendations to the concerned authorities, while contributing to the development of legislations and laws that support the economy of the Emirate through sectoral working groups and business councils.

The Chamber continues in its journey to solidify its role as a key player in the national economic landscape by enabling businesses to realize sustainable growth while remaining steadfast in its commitment to fostering excellence and innovation and shaping the future of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

For more information visit www.abudhabichamber.ae and follow us on @abudhabichamber

