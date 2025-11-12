Last year, ADIO and Archer announced an investment framework that accelerates Archer’s planned commercial air taxi operations in the UAE, including in-country manufacturing, operations and training

Abu Dhabi will be the first to deploy the Midnight aircraft, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation and Etihad Aviation Training

Abu Dhabi, UAE – With the support of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Archer (NYSE: ACHR), in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), announced the activation of an investment framework to accelerate Archer’s planned commercial air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi. This announcement follows a strategic cooperation framework, announced last year, that supports Archer’s expansion into the country, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in urban air mobility.

Under the agreement, Archer will begin deploying its Midnight aircraft in Abu Dhabi, starting with at least two piloted vehicles, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation and Etihad Aviation Training. This phase will include recruiting and training local pilots, conducting in-region testing and certification.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said: "The UAE’s civil aviation sector is progressing into a new, strategically planned phase that embraces the integration of advanced air mobility solutions within a safe, efficient, and forward-looking operational environment. At the GCAA, we remain committed to fostering innovation by shaping agile regulatory frameworks that enable the safe deployment of air taxis in line with the highest international standards. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with local and global partners to solidify the UAE’s role as a leading Hub for sustainable air mobility.”

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Our collaboration with Archer Aviation marks a bold step in Abu Dhabi’s strategy to become a global leader in advanced air mobility. Bringing eVTOLs to Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to accelerating the deployment of game-changing mobility solutions, ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains a globally recognised hub for breakthrough technologies and high-impact innovation.”

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “As part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to develop a safe and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) system, the Integrated Transport Centre supports this pioneering project as a key step towards building a future-ready mobility ecosystem. This system is built on innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance integration between different modes of transport. The Centre is committed to integrating air taxis into the emirate’s multimodal transport system, strengthening the connection between land, air, and maritime transport, and providing flexible mobility options that align with future aspirations. It also undertakes regulatory and supervisory responsibilities for this sector, including the development of legislative frameworks, the establishment of a comprehensive AAM network, and the issuance of operational and infrastructure permits in coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.”

Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer Aviation, commented: "When we announced this agreement last year, it was a major moment for Archer as we looked to expand into the UAE as our first commercial launch market. Today, as we formalize this agreement, we’re closer to our goal than ever. Thank you to ADIO for their ongoing support and partnership in this joint mission.”

ADIO’s partnership with Archer forms part of a broader effort within the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster to attract and enable game-changing investments in advanced mobility applications across air, land and sea. SAVI is projected to contribute AED 22 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and create 15,000 new jobs, with long-term economic returns across urban mobility, advanced manufacturing and high-value employment.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.

About Archer:

Archer is a leader in the electrification of aviation. We are designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft that are necessary to power the next great transportation revolution. Our goal is for our proprietary technology to deliver unprecedented connectivity across the most congested cities in the world.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com

