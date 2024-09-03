Away jersey celebrates Saudi wildlife with a unique Arabian leopard print

Both jerseys are available on adidas.com and select adidas retailers from September 1st.

Today, adidas proudly unveils the new Saudi Arabian Football National Teams home and away jerseys. Marking a significant milestone, the latest kits celebrate Saudi Arabia's deep-rooted football history while embracing a future filled with innovation and change.

adidas celebrates the reveal of the new jerseys through its "Yours to Write" campaign, which highlights the Kingdom's commitment to advancing football while honoring its cultural and natural heritage, including efforts to protect the endangered Arabian leopard. The campaign film features players from the men’s national team— Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Saleh Al Shehri, Ali Lajami, Ali Al Bulayhi, Abdulelah Al Malki, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdullah Radif, Mukhtar Ali and Musab Aljuwayr ­—alongside stars from different age groups of the women’s national teams, including Bayan Sadagah, AlBandary Mubarak, Seba Tawfiq, Sara AlHamad, Basmah AlShenaifi and Fatimah Mansour. The film also features the iconic lifelong Saudi Arabian football fan Atti Al Morki as the voice-over artist. Reflecting the Kingdom’s dedication to nurturing young talent and inspiring future athletes, the campaign also includes players from the youth national teams, symbolizing the future of Saudi football and the pride of the nation, solidifying Saudi Arabia's football legacy for generations to come.

The new home jersey is distinguished by its vibrant green colour, reflecting the Kingdom’s rich heritage and future ambitions. The kit, inspired by elements from NEOM and other Vision 2030 projects, captures Saudi Arabia's future ambitions and forward-looking spirit while reflecting the Kingdom's blend of tradition and modernity. Meanwhile, the away jersey pays homage to the Arabian leopard, celebrating Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and wildlife. Featuring an intricate leopard print pattern, the jersey reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to preserving its natural heritage and fostering a profound connection with nature.

Both the home and away kits are designed with sweat-wicking, moisture-absorbent AEROREADY technology and strategically placed breathable mesh inserts, ensuring players stay comfortable on the pitch and fans feel at ease while showing their support. The collection is also crafted from 100% recycled materials, reinforcing adidas' commitment to ending plastic waste.

Commenting on the new kit reveal Bilal Fares, adidas EMC General Manager, said:

“We are proud to be part of the growth of football in the Kingdom and to celebrate the launch of SAFF’s new home and away jerseys. Wearing the national team's jersey represents more than just sportswear; it is a powerful symbol of national pride and unity. The new kits bridge generations, capturing the spirit and colours of the Kingdom.

At adidas, our goal is to connect with younger athletes by blending nostalgic elements with the cultural heritage that has long driven Saudi football. Together with SAFF, we are excited to build on the strong momentum of Saudi football across both the men’s and women’s games, inspiring many young footballers along the way”

Celebrating the arrival of the new home and away jersey kit, Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al Misehal, said: “Representing the Saudi Arabian national team is a tremendous source of honour, and the new home and away jerseys are a symbol of the legacy of those that set the path for our players today.

“We are proud to work closely with our partners adidas to launch our new jerseys, inspired by unique architecture from our nation’s vision 2030 and the conservation of the Arabian Leopard respectively. This new collection will support our national teams across all levels to continue to grow the game here in the Kingdom and make history on the international stage.”

The jerseys are a testament to the legacy of Saudi football, linking the past with the future and binding the nation together through a shared passion for the game.

The home and away kits, as on pitch and fan version, are available starting September 1, 2024, on adidas.com and at select adidas retailers.

-Ends-

About Saudi Arabian Football Federation:

Established in 1956, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) is a member of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the governing body for football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia responsible for overseeing grassroots development and all aspects of the amateur and professional game. SAFF is in charge of elevating Saudi football to new heights, offering new opportunities across the ecosystem and inspiring the nation to participate and become an influential force for good within world football. SAFF currently administers 36 competitions across various age groups, most notably the annual King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup. SAFF manages ten national teams ranging from the U14 age group all the way to the first team, all of which compete in 23 regional and international competitions. As part of its significant investment in women’s football, SAFF currently manages the senior national team as well as the U17, U20, and national futsal teams. SAFF is also responsible for the organization of the SAFF Women’s Premier League, the SAFF Women’s First Division league, and the SAFF Women’s Cup. SAFF is responsible for the development and upskilling of over 35,000 players, 3,000 national coaches and 1,700 referees across the Kingdom.

About adidas in Football

adidas is the global leader in football. It is the official supplier of the most important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World Cup™, the UEFA European Championship & the UEFA Champions League. adidas also sponsors some of the world’s top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich & Juventus. adidas is also partner to some of the best athletes in the game including Vivianne Miedema, Lindsey Horan, Wendie Renard, Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah, Paulo Dybala, Thiago Alcantara, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Joao Felix, Serge Gnabry, Isco, Jude Bellingham, and Karim Benzema.

For further media information please visit http://news.adidas.com/GLOBAL/PERFORMANCE/FOOTBALL

Ahmed Yousif

Ahmed.yousif@redhavasme.com

Ryan Costa

Ryan.costa@redhavasme.com