Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has announced a series of sessions through their Financial Education Program (FEP) in alignment with the UAE's vision to build a knowledge-based economy. These workshops come within the framework of environmental, social and corporate governance practices that aim to educate young people about financial culture, enhance awareness of the importance of saving and financial investment, and contribute to achieving financial inclusion.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has always been a supporter of financial education through successful initiatives, including workshops and community events, and the launch of innovative products such as “Amwali”, the first Islamic banking application intended for children and adolescents that aims to instill the values ​​of wise financial management at an early age.

Since the beginning of this year, ADIB has organized more than 30 workshops targeting about 5,000 members of society, through in-person and virtual courses in a large number of companies in the UAE. The program's courses are offered in both Arabic and English, and it targets school and university students, public and private sector employees, and retirees. Over the next year, the program aims to expand further to meet the increasing demand for its courses. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is also keen to participate in relevant community events, such as World Savings Day, World Children's Day, and International Education Day.

Understanding the value of instilling financial values at an early age, ADIB launched Amwali in 2021, the first Islamic banking app for kids aged 8 to 18. The goal is to continuously promote financial education to the next generation and instil financial responsibility in them. The bank also organized financial education workshops with ADNOC, Strata, the Naturalization and Residency Department, Emirates Steel, Arkan and Youth Centers, and summer programs for the Youth Council, the Supreme Council for Motherhood, the Government of Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Culture and Tourism.

The bank offers a wide range of products and services designed to assist both retail customers and businesses take control of their finances.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 182 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

