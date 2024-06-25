Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has received the ISO 22301:2019 by the international standard for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS). This re-certification, conducted by the British Standards Institute (BSI), underlines ADIB’s steadfast commitment to operational excellence and resilience.

The BSI audit report emphasised the bank’s strong business continuity, revealing zero non-conformities. It also highlighted the efficiency of ADIB’s BCMS in ensuring uninterrupted operations and the resilience of all business functions in the event of disruptions.

This re-certification further solidifies the bank’s credibility among customers, stakeholders and regulatory bodies, demonstrating ADIB’s commitment to maintaining robust standards and practices, continuous improvement and a competitive advantage in the industry. These foundations collectively ensure that ADIB can sustain seamless operations even in the face of unforeseen challenges.

ADIB underwent a rigorous evaluation of its BCMS work to obtain the ISO 22301 re-certification, based on international standards and best practices. The evaluation thoroughly assessed the bank's systems, policies, procedures, and practices to identify, mitigate, and recover from potential disruptions. ADIB's business continuity efforts align with its strategic focus on sustainability and ESG practices in 2024, emphasising its commitment to protecting customers and the public, with good governance among the contributing factors.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 195 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

