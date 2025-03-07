Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, announced today that it would be postponing a monthly instalment for its Personal Finance customers during the month of Ramadan. The initiative is part of ADIB’s ongoing commitment to provide flexible financial solutions that support customers’ financial well-being and help them manage their finances during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

ADIB was the first bank in the UAE to launch this initiative that has become an annual tradition. Each year, the bank offers payment flexibility on financing during the Holy Month, which comes as part of the bank’s efforts to identify and address customers’ individual personal finance requirements.

Customers can opt in for the programme through ADIB’s Award Winning mobile app. Customers who apply for the postponement will receive a real time notification of the instalment being postponed on their mobile app, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

In order to qualify for postponement, customers must be up to date with their payments and must have a salary-transfer arrangement in place with the bank.

ADIB’s Ramadan Instalment Postponement Programme reflects the bank's dedication to ethical banking, ensuring that customers have the flexibility they need during the holy month. Through initiatives like this, ADIB continues to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner, delivering value-driven and Sharia-compliant banking solutions that align with customers’ evolving needs.

ADIB has a proven track record of CSR initiatives to reinforce and maximise its contribution to society, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan. As part of the ADIB’s Ramadan initiatives, the bank will be distributing Iftar boxes before Maghreb at different locations across the UAE.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 226 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.