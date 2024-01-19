Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, today announced the launch of a new unique campaign which will reward customers with a cash back of up to 100% of their monthly salary for transferring their salary and availing their financing with ADIB. The campaign is in line with ADIB's vision to offer innovative and competitive product propositions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

This programme is also the first-of-its-kind in the UAE which allows customers to earn straight cashback rewards with a one-time cash back of up to 100% of their monthly salary when they transfer their salary and get finances from ADIB. This is a simple campaign for customers to earn cashback on their salary as they only need to transfer their salaries and get a financing from ADIB.

ADIB campaign aims to makes it easier for new customers to choose ADIB as their preferred banking partner. The bank is committed to delivering unparalleled value and options to our customers, and this program is a testament to that commitment.

The new campaign invites customers to take advantage of the added value in terms of cash back and to benefit from the best-in-class banking services provided through its extensive branch network and digital offerings, which easily allow customers to access their accounts and services anytime and anywhere.

To learn more about this offer, customers can visit ADIB branches or check out the bank's website.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 169 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq. Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.