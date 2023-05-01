Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has announced the launch of a unique campaign that rewards customers for consolidating their banking with ADIB. The program is in line with ADIB's vision to offer innovative and competitive product propositions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

The first-of-its-kind campaign rewards customers with a one-time bonus of 50% of their monthly salary when they transfer their finance (personal or home finance) and salary to ADIB and obtain one of the ADIB Covered Cards, such as Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, Etisalat Gold, Platinum & Signature, or Cashback cards.

ADIB campaign aims to makes it easier for new customers to choose ADIB as their preferred banking partner. The bank is committed to delivering unparalleled value and options to customers, and this program is a testament to that commitment.

The new consolidation campaign invites customers to take advantage of the added value in terms of cash back and to benefit from the best in class banking services provided through its extensive branch network and digital offerings, which easily allows customers to access their accounts and services anytime and anywhere.

The promotion will run until July 31, 2023. To learn more about this offer, customers can visit ADIB branch or check out the bank's website.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 169 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq. Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

