The launch coincides with the 9th anniversary of the global financial centre.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has launched its exciting new brand, ‘Path to Forward,’ marking a significant milestone in its evolution into one of the world’s largest financial districts and ambitions for the future.

As ADGM enters its 10th year of operations, ‘Path to Forward’ lays out a clear vision for the financial centre to build on its role as a dynamic business hub, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination of choice for firms seeking world-class expertise and some of the world’s brightest financial talent. The new brand also highlights ADGM’s role as a bridge between East and West, which provides an unparalleled environment where businesses can succeed.

ADGM has also unveiled a new logo, which retains the sun’s qualities of its legacy logo as a source of energy but has been enhanced to symbolise growth and optimism. The design of the emblem is influenced by the shapes and contours of Arabic script, illustrating a connection point and a guiding star, enabling businesses to navigate the ‘Path to Forward’.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, emphasised the importance of the timing of the financial centre’s new brand: “Path to Forward is a clear message that reflects how far ADGM, together with its ecosystem has come and where we are headed. It encapsulates our role as a trusted, dynamic, sustainable, and most importantly a future-focused international financial centre that embraces our commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader economic diversification strategy."

ADGM was founded in 2015 with a clear mission – to serve as a leading international financial centre that offers a secure, transparent, and business-friendly environment. Since then, ADGM has played a pivotal role in driving the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy by fostering industries such as technology, finance, and sustainable businesses. A series of strategic milestones have defined its growth and propelled its efforts to become an innovative hub for financial services, asset management, sustainable finance and fintech.

Within just nine years, ADGM has grown from a handful of companies to over 2,000 operational entities, including 231 financial services businesses and remains as the only international financial centre in the MENA region with the direct application of English Common Law.

Under the leadership of His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, who assumed the role of Chairman in 2021, ADGM has introduced progressive regulations and services and has marked significant milestones such as the launch of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) and a tenfold expansion of its jurisdiction to Al Reem Island, which has solidified its status as a global hub. In the first half of 2024, ADGM witnessed a 226% surge in assets under management (AUM) compared with the year earlier, highlighting its rapidly growing influence in the region and beyond.

“Milestones like the expansion into Al Reem Island, the surge in AUMs, our digital innovations and the multiplying number of regional and international businesses, show that we did not just build a financial centre, but are shaping the path to forward,” said His Excellency.

Sharing his thoughts on ADGM’s outlook, His Excellency concluded: “As we look to the future, ADGM will continue to be a catalyst for Abu Dhabi’s progress. Our vision for fostering sustainable growth and our commitment to the Falcon Economy will drive us to explore new frontiers, creating an even more dynamic, resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystem. ‘Path to Forward’ is our roadmap for continuous growth and transformation, as we work towards building a future that is innovative, interconnected, and prosperous for all.”

The ‘Capital of Capital’ will remain a driving force behind global financial trends, with ADGM’s initiatives providing opportunities for emerging industries, and supporting high-growth sectors within the financial landscape.

Globally, ADGM will continue playing a central role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a world-class finance hub, supporting the Emirate’s goal of increasing non-oil GDP as part of its broader diversification strategy for Abu Dhabi’s growing Falcon Economy.

To download ADGM’s new logo, please CLICK HERE (please note that the link is valid only for 7 days until 7th November 2024).

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

