Abu Dhabi –ADGM, ADGM Academy (ADGMA), Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Hub71, and ASPIRE — have jointly launched the nation’s first Testbed for quantum-secure communications, marking a significant step toward future-proofing digital infrastructure. The initiative will explore ways to transfer ultra-secure data using quantum technology.

As part of the tie up, TII -the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) - has deployed its proprietary Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution in ADGM, Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre, to establish the first-of-its-kind test network in a commercial setting. The network acts as a “living lab” for highly secure, tamper-proof communications, in an era of increasing cyber threats and rising data privacy expectations. It enables stakeholders to interact directly with an operational QKD deployment, test use cases in a commercial setting, and build awareness of the solution’s next-generation capabilities and potential applications. Facilitated by ASPIRE, the innovation acceleration arm of ATRC, the initiative bridges advanced research with real-world application and fosters collaboration across sectors.

For ADGM, the test network reflects a forward-looking approach to addressing cybersecurity risks and enhancing the resilience of digital infrastructure. By trialing quantum-safe communication technology, ADGM is helping to shape the technological infrastructure needed within the financial market, especially by digital asset businesses operating within the financial centre.

The network consists of a three-node QKD deployment, connecting three locations within ADGM’s jurisdiction, with quantum devices installed at each site. The QKD devices supply encryption keys to an encrypted network layer, enabling secure communication across ADGM. Data travelling on this network would enjoy the ultimate level of forward security available today and be completely immune to retroactive attacks. This level of protection is especially important in an era where large-scale quantum computers capable of defeating existing cryptographic mechanisms will soon become available.

Commenting on the launch, Salem Al Darei, Chief Executive Officer, ADGM Authority, said, “Abu Dhabi and ADGM are committed to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to digital security and innovation. Our collaboration with TII, along with other strategic partners, stands as a testament to this commitment. QKD is more than just a technical advancement; it is a foundation for building trust in tomorrow’s digital communications, including the infrastructure that underpins financial systems. These initiatives position Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE to harness emerging technologies and develop unique business capabilities exclusive to our market."

“This initiative marks a major step forward in our mission to translate advanced research into real-world impact. By bringing quantum-secure communications into a live commercial environment, we are not only demonstrating the maturity of this technology but also empowering the UAE’s innovation ecosystem to prepare for a quantum future. We are proud to collaborate with progressive partners to help position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global quantum advancements,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

“This testbed offers industry a critical opportunity to experience the benefits of quantum-secure communications first-hand. We commend ADGM for taking the lead in adopting this transformative technology and TII for developing a world-class solution. ASPIRE is proud to have facilitated this collaboration and to help translate advanced research into practical impact,” said Stephane Timpano, Chief Executive Officer, ASPIRE.

Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, stated: “This milestone marks a pivotal chapter in ADGM Academy’s unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering cross-sector expertise, and addressing real-world challenges through comprehensive research and thought leadership. The launch of the UAE’s first Quantum-Secure Communications Test Lab is not merely a technological step forwards—it is a strategic enabler that underscores our dedication to developing secure, future-ready financial systems. By bringing together industry experts, academic minds, and innovation leaders, we are creating a platform to explore the frontier of quantum security and translate that exploration into practical, scalable solutions.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer, Hub71 said, “Hub71 is committed to enabling frontier technologies that elevate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global platform for innovation. Supporting the development of quantum-secure communications aligns with Hub71’s mission to accelerate startup growth by promoting and providing access to advanced enabling technologies. This collaboration reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem and a shared ambition to transform digital infrastructure.”

Industry stakeholders interested in participating are encouraged to register through the following link: https://tii.ae/quantum/qkd-tii-adgm

