Riyadh — The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) convened a periodic technical meeting of Heads of Operations on December 8–9, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss joint initiatives and development projects. The meeting served as a routine session to continue ongoing work, deliver progress reports, and implement directives at the technical level.

Hosted by the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND), the meeting brought together senior representatives and experts from all ACG member institutions. Participants reviewed progress on ongoing programs, explored new opportunities for collaboration, and agreed on key priorities to accelerate sustainable development across member and partner countries.

Discussions focused on enhancing joint financing mechanisms, promoting innovation in development cooperation, and advancing climate resilience and social programs aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The group also followed up on prior engagements, including virtual meetings held on November 27 with the Green Climate Fund and the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, aimed at fostering new partnerships with potential partners to achieve shared objectives.

The meeting highlighted several key topics, including the Abdlatif Y. Al-Hamad Development Award in the Arab World, Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development, the Group’s Advisory Report on future strategic directions, and outcomes from ACG’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, held in October in Washington, D.C. Representatives emphasized the importance of solidarity, shared learning, and coordinated action to address emerging global challenges and strengthen the Group’s collective impact.

The outcomes of the meeting will help guide and reinforce the ACG’s commitment to effective partnerships, innovative financing, and sustainable development globally.

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG)

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, the ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. The ACG works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact. The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is considered one of the most important and effective development partnerships at the international level. The group actively works to adopt the best global practices in sustainable development work. It also aims to align the efforts of these institutions to achieve convergence and harmonization in the policies governing their financing operations.

The Group comprises 10 national, Arab regional, and international institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.

www.theACG.org