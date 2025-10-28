DOHA: ACCIONA, with its commitment to advancing sustainable and efficient logistics management, has successfully developed and deployed a new innovative Digital Transport Solutions (DTS) platform in Qatar, marking a significant milestone in the Facility Management sector in the Middle East.

Designed to tackle the growing challenges of modern supply chains, DTS integrates digitalization and intelligent optimization into a single platform. It enhances visibility, efficiency and adaptability across logistics operations—elements that are no longer optional, but essential in today’s fast-paced environment.

At the heart of DTS is a Personalized Operational Center, which centralizes all logistics processes, enabling real-time monitoring, coordination and decision-making. The platform is complemented by a dedicated Driver App, ensuring optimized route planning, real-time delivery tracking and transparent communication between drivers and operations teams.

The implementation of DTS in Qatar demonstrates its capacity to transform logistics by:

Consolidating logistics management into a single, centralized system.

Automating performance reporting with reliable, data-driven insights.

Optimizing route planning to reduce inefficiencies, time, and fuel consumption.

Ensuring fair workload distribution among drivers.

Scaling seamlessly to support fleets of any size.

Through DTS, ACCIONA’s Facility Management business is empowering organizations in Qatar to reduce operational costs, enhance sustainability and achieve higher levels of competitiveness.

“The launch of this Digital Transport Platform reflects ACCIONA’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovation-driven services that not only improve efficiency but also contribute to sustainability goals,” says Luis Carlos Barroso, ACCIONA ME Director for the Facility Management business. “We are proud to provide tailored solutions that respond to the needs of a dynamic and globalized economy.”

With this initiative, ACCIONA reaffirms its role as a leader in smart, sustainable facility and logistics management, leveraging technology to shape the future of transport operations in the Middle East.

REGIONAL PRESENCE

ACCIONA has had a strong presence in the Middle East since 2008, with projects in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman. ACCIONA has a commitment to support the GCC with climate change mitigation projects.

The Facility Management business of ACCIONA has a strong presence in the Middle East, with key projects across the region, including Hamad Medical Corporation and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Qatar, Muscat and Salalah International Airports in Oman, and the Haramain High Speed Railway and My Clinic Hospital in Saudi Arabia. These projects highlight ACCIONA’s expertise in delivering high-quality, sustainable facility management services in critical infrastructure across the region.

ACCIONA, also as an infrastructure and energy solutions provider, has participated in the development of significant projects in the Middle East such as the extension of the Dubai metro and the construction of the Jebel Ali desalination plant in the United Arab Emirates; the construction and subsequent extension of the Umm Al Houl desalination plant in Qatar; as well as six other reverse osmosis desalination plants and three wastewater treatment plants in Saudi Arabia.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in providing renewable solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offerings include renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructure, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.190 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/