RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: ACCIONA has successfully completed the construction and commissioning of the Shuqaiq 4 desalination plant, located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.

With a production capacity of 400,000 cubic meters of water per day, this plant will significantly improve supply in the region, providing a new source of potable water to more than 3.5 million people. The plant features state-of-the-art Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) technology, designed to offer maximum energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

This project, awarded in 2021 to the ACCIONA-RTCC consortium by the Saline Water Authority (SWCC), contributes to meeting the growing water demand in Saudi Arabia, driven by population growth and climatic challenges.

ACCIONA is currently a key partner in the transformation of the water sector in Saudi Arabia and is building and operating several desalination plants such as Al Khobar I and II, Shuqaiq 3, and Jubail 3B. The company thus raises its total desalination capacity in the country to more than 2.3 million cubic meters per day, enough to supply potable water to more than nine million people.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in providing renewable solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offerings include renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructure, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.190 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries.