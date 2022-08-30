Swedish House Mafia and Kendrick Lamar announced to headline this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park with two more global superstar acts to be revealed

#AbuDhabiGP 2022 continues to push new boundaries with the addition of the top fine dining hot spots in the UAE for the Middle East’s most popular entertainment weekend

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: The world-class entertainment line-up for the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022 continues to grow, as Yas Marina Circuit announces the addition of Gohan and Ninive to its award-winning hospitality offering at Shams Suite in the iconic North Grandstand.

With the addition of two of the top fine dining hot spots in the Middle East, this year’s #AbuDhabiGP continues to bring an unreal line-up to the region’s most popular entertainment weekend, as tickets sell out fast for the finale to the 2022 Formula 1 season.

In a blend of oriental fusion and culinary excellence, the headline additions of the Japanese-inspired street-food menu from Gohan and the sensory-driven atmosphere of Ninive will bring a new level of elegant dining experiences to Shams Suite, located above the historic new North Hairpin of Yas Marina Circuit.

The world-class culinary experiences are the latest additions to the many internationally recognised brands to be announced for an unmissable #AbuDhabiGP weekend, with further restaurant reveals to come. Diners can experience the award-winning menus across both restaurants, with hospitality experience ticket holders able to roam freely between the Gohan and Ninive locations in the North Grandstand across the #AbuDhabiGP weekend.

This year’s #AbuDhabiGP is selling out at an unprecedented speed, with hospitality packages including the sophisticated dining experiences and panoramic views from Shams Tower now offering the best way for fans to take in the action on track.

With limited hospitality options still available for your #AbuDhabiGP experience, spectators can upgrade their experience to a hospitality package, with options for this year’s event including Luna Lounge, Marina Views Suite, Champions Club and the Shams Suite. For more information, please visit https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/formula1

This year’s Yasalam After-Race concerts will see the award-winning Swedish House Mafia, and multi-platinum-awarded Kendrick Lamar announced as the first global music acts for this year’s post-race entertainment at Etihad Park, with two more global superstar artists to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Ticketholders have the option to upgrade to the Golden Circle, providing the best access to After-Race Concerts. With fast-track entry, dedicated beverage points and front-row access to your favourite artists, there’s no better way to watch the performers.

With some of the sport’s biggest stars set to take to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 20th November, fans can look forward to an incredible spectacle as the F1 season comes to a close in style this year on Yas Island.

As tickets sell out at a record-pace, fans can find more information on the hospitality packages and on the final tickets remaining for this year’s event on www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

