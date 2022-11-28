BEIRUT - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), jointly with the Commander Fouad Chehab of the Academy for Command and General Staff College, Colonel Mohammed Bitar, inaugurated Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Station for the provision of specialized training courses for students and researchers, officers and military personnel in the Lebanese Army.

In the opening ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Ferzly, shed light on Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s life journey, his suffering, which he turned into a blessing through knowledge and diligence.

Additionally, Lieutenant Colonel Ferzly stated, “Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh believes that the best type of giving is for the sake of knowledge, as we have previously witnessed his great giving to the military institution, today in his own way, he presents a valuable scientific and monetary gift to the Academy. Our message for His Excellency is “More important than being great is to be loved.”

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh thanked the military officers and the personnel for their warm welcome, stressing that his contributions to the Lebanese Army is neither a gift nor a donation, but rather a national duty to the country's army that embraced him when he came as a refugee from Palestine with his family in 1948.

For his part, Col. Bitar presented an honorary shield to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, praising his efforts in fighting digital illiteracy and implementing the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy in cooperation with the government and Army’s leadership.

-Ends-